European giants withdraw offer to sign Chelsea linked defender: Reports

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) have decided against signing Milan Skriniar from Inter Milan after having submitted an offer for the Chelsea-linked defender. The Blues expressed some interest in the centre-back but were more focused on pursuing Jules Kounde, while the French giants made progress for the Inter star.

However, L'Equipe, via Le10Sport, has now reported that the two clubs have reached a deadlock in their negotiations for the 27-year-old defender. The Slovakia international is valued by the Nerazzurri at €70 million, while PSG are not ready to fork out more than €55 million for him, an amount they have already bid for him.

Moreover, he only has one year left on his current contract at the San Siro which further bothers the Ligue 1 champions to match the ludicrous asking price. Under new manager Christophe Galtier and chief advisor Luis Campos, the French side are determined not to overpay the transfer amount for any player.

Hence, they have withdrawn the offer for Skriniar. Some would think that this could prove to be a boost for Chelsea, who could reignite their interest in the Slovakian, but that seems far fetched.

According to CBS Sports journalist Ben Jacobs, Inter will not reduce their asking price and are only interested in a straight cash deal.

He also disclosed that the English side did not pursue a deal for Skriniar early on because their idea was to propose a swap deal involving him and Romelu Lukaku. The Nerazzurri rejected this proposition, which saw the Belgian join them on loan without any involvement from the 27-year-old centre-back in the deal.

Further, it feels like neither Chelsea nor PSG will be able to add Skriniar to their ranks now, as L'Equipe added that the player is focused on playing for Inter. He is returning from an injury, but wants to make a strong comeback and continue his strong run at the San Siro.

There is also a chance that he could sign a contract extension. The Italian giants are exploring the option of making him their next captain after goalkeeper Samir Handanovic retires.

Chelsea defender is cynical about his possible transfer to Barcelona

According to Mundo Deportivo, Blues captain Cesar Azpilicueta has informed his friends at the Catalan club that his possible transfer to the club is in doubt. The veteran, who will turn 33 next month, was on Barcelona's radar and was eager himself for a switch to the Nou Camp.

However, he has one more year remaining on his Chelsea contract. Given the multiple departures from Stamford Bridge, Thomas Tuchel does not want to let him go. Due to his loyalty with the west London club, Azpilicueta will not be forcing an exit and hence has grown pessimistic about his transfer.

