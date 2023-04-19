"Every player wants to play for these clubs" - Manchester United & Chelsea-target valued at £40m breaks silence on transfer speculation

Manchester United and Chelsea-target David Raya has said that he's honoured to be linked with big clubs as the race for his signature heats up.

Raya, 27, is widely expected to leave Brentford in the summer after rejecting contract proposals from the club. The Spanish goalkeeper has been in fine form this season, keeping nine clean sheets in 32 games across competitions.

Reports claim that Raya could be available for around £40 million, with Manchester United and Chelsea in pursuit. He has now broken his silence on speculation regarding a potential move, telling Yours, Mine, Away! podcast:

"Obviously it’s nice to hear that clubs are after you and asking about you and looking for you. These clubs are the biggest in the world, and every player wants to play for these clubs and everything."

Raya alluded to his rejection of two new extension offers from Brentford:

"I have a year left, and I don’t know what will happen in the summer. I’ve said before that I’ve had two contracts that I’ve turned down because they weren’t the offers I was looking for."

The Spaniard has dreams of playing in the Champions League, and he thinks he's now at the stage of his career to do so:

"I want to push myself to the highest level to the Champions League, the Europa League and to win those trophies. I want to experience that, and I’m at that stage in my footballing career."

Manchester United's interest in Raya stems from uncertainty over the future of David de Gea. The veteran shot-stopper's deal expires at the end of the season. He recently rejected a new contract offer from the Red Devils, who're looking to reduce his £375,000 per week wages.

Meanwhile, Chelsea are studying their options after a disappointing season. Kepa Arrizabalaga has displaced Edouard Mendy at goal but hasn't overly impressed. The latter is being linked with a departure, with reports claiming that Juventus are interested.

Manchester United legend Roy Keane's hilarious reaction to Chelsea's appointment of Frank Lampard

Frank Lampard will see out the rest of the Blues' season.

Chelsea appointed Frank Lampard as caretaker manager after sacking Graham Potter on April 3 after just six months in charge. Lampard has made a return to the Stamford Bridge dugout after previously coaching them from 2019 to 2021.

Roy Keane was a panelist on the Overlap live tour in London. Sitting alongside former Manchester United teammate Gary Neville and Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher, he was told of the news. Keane responded in typical fashion, being unfazed by the developments:

"Good luck to him. ... The way things have changed in football, a lot of managers are under pressure, and a lot of clubs are looking for managers until the end of the season."

Keane shrugged before adding:

"I'm not bothered."

Neville and Carragher sniggered in reaction to the Manchester United icon's comments while the audience were in hysterics. Lampard has lost four games on the bounce since becoming the interim boss at Stamford Bridge.

