"Everything in life happens for a reason" - Ajax star admits he's relieved to have not signed for Chelsea last summer

Ajax midfielder Edson Alvarez has touched on his failed transfer to Chelsea last summer by hinting that he is relieved it didn't go through.

Alvarez was a target for the free-spending Blues as they looked to bolster their midfield. However, their pursuit of the Mexican came in the dying embers of the summer transfer window with Ajax eager to keep hold of the player.

De Godenzonen had already seen Lisandro Martinez and Antony depart with the duo joining Manchester United. They were not willing to sanction a move for Alvarez to Chelsea which at the time frustrated the 25-year-old.

However, Alvarez has now reflected on the failed move to Stamford Bridge with relief amid the Blues' disappointing season. He told Voetbal International:

"At first, because it felt like a mental challenge. Still, I turned the switch again afterwards, because Ajax is also a big club."

Alvarez continued by alluding to the west London side's failures this season. They finished the campaign 12th in the league and faltered in all cup competitions:

"I also believe that everything in life happens for a reason. If you see Chelsea's season now, for example, also with all kinds of problems, then maybe it should have been that way. And this season, however difficult, has also been educational for me."

The Mexican midfielder's desire to join the Blues seemingly stemmed from his adoration for the Premier League. He claimed it to be a better league than the Eredivisie thus giving him more opportunities in his career and for his family:

"As a player you are aware that this would change everything. A better league, a better life for you and for your family. This is what it's all about for me. I am here for my love for football but also for my family."

Alvarez remained at the Johan Cruyff Arena and made 44 appearances across competitions, scoring four goals and providing three assists. However, Ajax had a disappointing season by their standards, finishing third in the Eredivisie, suffering defeat to PSV Eindhoven in the KNVB Cup final. They were also eliminated from the Champions League in the group stages and the Europa League in the knockout rounds.

Manchester United join race to sign Chelsea's Mateo Kovacic

Kovacic looks set to leave Chelsea this summer.

Chelsea are set for a summer mega sale amid their need to comply with Financial Fair Play. They have spent over £600 million since Todd Boehly became co-owner in May 2022.

One player whose future is in doubt at Stamford Bridge is Mateo Kovacic. The 29-year-old has a year left on his contract but could lead an exodus of players this summer. Manchester City have been mooted as favorites to sign the Croatian midfielder as Pep Guardiola looks at potentially replacing Ilkay Gundogan.

However, Gazzetta dello Sport (via Sport Witness) reports that Manchester United have now joined the race for Kovacic. Erik ten Hag is intent on strengthening his midfield at Old Trafford following their Champions League qualification.

If Kovacic were to join the Red Devils he would link back up with his former Real Madrid teammate Casemiro. The Croatian featured 37 times across competitions this season, scoring two goals and providing as many assists.

