Ex-Chelsea star Marcel Desailly suggests why Kylian Mbappe should join Blues’ Premier League rivals

Former Chelsea star Marcel Desailly believes Liverpool could be a good choice for Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) attacker Kylian Mbappe. The Frenchman has been linked with the likes of Real Madrid and Chelsea as well.

Mbappe turned down the chance to trigger a one-year extension on his PSG contract, meaning he is now in the final 12 months of his deal with the Ligue 1 giants.

The club, however, are not happy with the player's decision and are reportedly willing to sell him this year for a substantial fee rather than risk losing him on a free next summer.

Some reports have also claimed that a year-long loan move could be on the cards before the France international joins Real Madrid next summer (via BBC's Simon Stone). But Desailly wants Mbappe to think long-term and believes Liverpool will be a good club for him.

He told BoyleSports (via Liverpool Echo):

"Liverpool are not at the end of a cycle, unlike Chelsea. The choice he has to make is not one or two years but four or five, so when reports talk about a one-year loan, I don’t see that.

"Liverpool have not sold most of their players, they have managed to keep a foundation at Anfield. They had a drop after many years of doing well, which was linked to selling Sadio Mane.

"They did not replace Mane with someone who was going to be as good, someone who had his philosophy and impact. I do believe Liverpool could suit Mbappe to fill that hole."

As per reports in the Sunday Mirror (via Sky Sports) in July, Liverpool were in talks with PSG over a loan move for Mbappe.

Real Madrid ready to pay €180 million to sign Mbappe this summer - Reports

According to L'Equipe (via Madrid Xtra), Real Madrid are ready to make an official bid this summer for Mbappe but only if the forward publicly declares his desire to leave PSG and move to the Santiago Bernabeu.

Los Blancos are also prepared to pay €180 million, which is considerably lower than what the French side are hoping to get. PSG have put a massive €250 million price tag on the player, which will make him the most expensive signing of all time.

Currently, Neymar's €222 million move from Barcelona to Paris in 2017 is the record transfer in club football.