“Faithful to the people who trust me” - PSG coach Luis Enrique offers response on whether he’ll replace Xavi at Barcelona

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) manager Luis Enrique has responded as to whether he would replace Xavi Hernandez at Barcelona. The Spaniard explained that he'd welcome a second spell with the Catalan giants but insisted that he is currently focused on his job at the Parc des Princes.

It is no news anymore that Xavi will not be Barcelona's manager come next season. The Spaniard recently revealed that he'd be stepping down from the role at the end of the current campaign. It has sparked a lot of speculation about who will replace him at the helm.

Luis Enrique is one of the few names who have been linked with the Catalan giants since the announcement was aired. Speaking in a Q&A session on his Twitch channel, the PSG boss refused to distance himself from a future link-up with the Blaugrana but stressed his immediate commitment to his job in Paris.

"I have always said that I would like to [return] but the reality is that it is very complicated for paths to cross," the Spanish said. "It is difficult to coincide in time, this summer from what Xavi has said they will need another coach but I have a contract and my rule is to continue and be faithful to the people who trust me.

"Last summer I was available but they had a coach, this summer they need a coach, it’s difficult for it all to line up," he added.

It is worth noting that Luis Enrique remains a popular figure among Barcelona fans. The tactician enjoyed a lot of success during his first coaching spell with the Catalan giants where he coached the likes of Lionel Messi, Xavi and Andres Iniesta, leading them to claim multiple honors including a historic treble in 2015.

Xavi Hernandez and Luis Enrique set to clash as Barcelona and PSG gear up for Champions League action

Barcelona booked their spot in the Champions League quarterfinals after beating Napoli 4-2 on aggregate. PSG also did the same after overcoming a 4-1 win over Real Sociedad over two legs. Interestingly, the two clubs have been drawn against each other in the quarterfinals.

This will be another story of an ex-player going head-to-head with his former manager in a tactical battle on a European night. It'd be entertaining to witness how they'll come up against each other over two legs in April.

Both managers definitely won't be lacking weapons to unleash. Xavi will be looking to ride on the experience of Robert Lewandowski and the youthful energy of Lamine Yamal to steal the edge while Luis Enrique will be counting on the ever-decisive Kylian Mbappe and an electric Ousmane Dembele to get the job done.