FIFA World Cup star prefers Barcelona move despite big offers from Premier League clubs: Reports

According to SPORT, Adrien Rabiot, the French player who has been in fine form during the 2022 FIFA World Cup, prefers a move to Spanish giants Barcelona despite having offers from Premier League clubs.

The Catalan club has wanted to sign the player since his exit from PSG for free in 2019. Rabiot ended up signing for Juventus then.

Rabiot's contract with the Old Lady is set to expire next summer. He has become a valuable asset in the transfer market yet again due to inspiring performances in his debut FIFA World Cup.

The Frenchman has been an important player for Didier Deschamps. In the absence of Paul Pogba and N'Golo Kante, Rabiot has shone in the midfield, helping Les Bleus reach the final.

Rabiot, however, missed the FIFA World Cup semi-final due to illness. He didn't even travel to the stadium with the team, hoping for quick recovery in order to be ready if France reached the final of the tournament in Qatar.

With a 2-0 win against Morocco, Deschamps' side is indeed in the World Cup final, facing Argentina on Sunday. France have the chance to win back-to-back World Cup trophies and become the first team to do so since 1962.

Xavi wanted 2014 FIFA World Cup star in Barcelona who ended up in Real Madrid

A similar situation unfolded during the 2014 FIFA World Cup. James Rodriguez was one of the best players during the tournament. The Colombian scored six goals, including a stunner against Uruguay in the Round of 16.

Xavi Hernandez wanted to see the player at the Catalan club, pushing for a transfer. However, Rodriguez ended up moving to Real Madrid from Monaco. Despite a promising start to his time in the Spanish capital, Rodriguez never live up to his full potential at the club.

Xavi recently told Marca (via GOAL):

"I feel sorry that James Rodriguez played for Real Madrid and not for Barcelona. James has always shown quality and talent to make a difference, tremendous goals (he scored) from close range or long range."

Rodriguez currently plays for Greek side Olympiacos. The Catalan club, meanwhile, will see Jules Koundé and Ousmane Dembele from their current squad play in the World Cup final for France against the club's all-time top scorer Lionel Messi will also take the field for Argentina.

