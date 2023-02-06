"Filled with world-class players" - Harry Kane urged to join PSG and form 'wonderful partnership' with superstar forward

Former Chelsea striker Tony Cascarino has urged Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane to join Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and form a strike partnership with Kylian Mbappe.

The England international could have to take a big call on his future in the coming months. His current deal expires at the end of the 2023-24 season, and he is yet to put pen to paper on fresh terms at N17.

It wouldn't be naive to assume that Spurs will want to retain arguably the greatest player in their history beyond next season. But they too could have a tough decision to make regarding the player's future this summer.

If Harry Kane doesn't renew his contract with the north London outfit in the coming months, Spurs could have two options. They could either aim to keep him on board and potentially lose him as a free agent in the summer of 2024, or opt to sell him and raise a sizable amount to invest elsewhere in the squad - perhaps towards signing a like-for-like replacement.

There aren't many strikers like Kane who guarantee goals whenever they are on the pitch. One of them is Mbappe. Cascarino has urged Kane to join forces with the France international and form a formidable force in PSG's attack.

Cascarino wrote in his column in the Times:

"If I were in Kane’s boots, and had the choice of all the teams around Europe – which I believe he will – I would choose Paris Saint-Germain.

"They are filled with world-class players, are ambitious, and I think Kane could build a wonderful partnership with Kylian Mbappé. Together they would be formidable."

Harry Kane broke Jimmy Greaves's Tottenham Hotspur record in win against Manchester City

Harry Kane became Tottenham Hotspur's all-time leading goalscorer when he scored in a 1-0 win against Manchester City on Sunday (5 February). He overtook Jimmy Greaves' tally of 266 goals for the Lilywhites across competitions.

Despite his individual achievements, Kane's inability to win a trophy is one of football's greatest tragedies. He has what it takes to play for virtually any team across the globe, but he has remained loyal to Spurs and has been at the club since 2004.

Tottenham last won a trophy in 2008, beating Chelsea in the final of the Carabao Cup. Harry Kane was only promoted to the senior team in 2011.

At 29, Kane isn't getting any younger. The potential urge to finally win a trophy could be a deciding factor in his decision to either stay or leave Spurs in the near future.

Tottenham are currently fifth in the league table and are in the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 as well as the fifth round of the FA Cup this term.

