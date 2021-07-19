Former AC Milan manager Sacchi makes bold Juventus prediction for next season 

Former AC Milan and Parma manager Arrigo Sacchi has boldly suggested Juventus will win next season's Serie A despite losing their crown to Inter Milan in the 2020-21 campaign.

Sacchi believes the re-appointment of Massimiliano Allegri would make the difference for Juventus going into the 2021-22 season. Speaking to La Gazzetta dello Sport (via Juvefc.com), Sacchi said:

“Massimiliano Allegri is an excellent coach of Italian football, based on episodes and tactics. He has clear ideas, he is formidable to have them applied. He knows what he wants and almost always gets it. I see Juventus favored over Inter and Milan, they have something more."

Juventus wielded a firm hold on Serie A, winning nine consecutive titles from 2012 to 2020. However, Antonio Conte's Inter Milan provided them with the toughest competition and surpassed them last season.

Things are looking bright for Juventus once again this summer. Andrea Pirlo has been replaced by serial-winner Allegri while the squad is brimming with exceptional young talent. Sacchi believes youngsters such as Kulusevski and Rabiot could have a massive impact under Allegri. He added:

“The return of Allegri gives enthusiasm to the environment and then to the young people as a Church, Rabiot, Kulusevski will make a greater contribution."

Juventus are also close to offering a one-year contract extension to Cristiano Ronaldo. If he accepts the offer, it will keep the five-time Ballon d'Or winner in Turin until 2023.

Italy's Euro 2020 success could galvanize Juventus' season

Italy's Euro 2020 success could play a vital role in Juventus' hunt for the Serie A title next season. The squad that lifted Euro 2020 at Wembley comprised four Juventus players. These included Leonardo Bonucci, Giorgio Chiellini, Federico Chiesa and Federico Bernardeschi.

Amongst the four, only Chiellini is in doubt to start next season in Juventus colors since he is out of contract. However, there has been talk of the Bianconeri offering Chiellini a new deal following his Euro 2020 heroics.

Meanwhile, the likes of Bonucci, Chiesa and Bernardeschi have all played vital roles in Italy's success in the tournament. Manager Max Allegri will be hoping the trio can replicate their international form and make Juventus Serie A champions again.

