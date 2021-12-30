FPL 2021-22 Tips - Liverpool - what to expect and whom to invest in?

Despite recent fumbles, Liverpool stars are hot property in FPL. Even after their latest defeat to Leicester, Liverpool are still one of the best teams in the league. They are an offensive force to be reckoned with as they are the league's joint top scorers, having scored an astonishing 50 goals.

Inês 🌞 @FPL_ines FPL managers who (for some mind-blowing reason) own Schmeichel and banked his 15 pointer vs Liverpool FPL managers who (for some mind-blowing reason) own Schmeichel and banked his 15 pointer vs Liverpool https://t.co/4VZK23spTj

Why invest in Liverpool in FPL?

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Liverpool - Premier League

Investing in Liverpool now will pay off due to the following reasons:

Good defensive record - After Manchester City and Chelsea, Liverpool has conceded the fewest goals in the Premier League. This suggests that they have the capacity to secure more clean sheets. Furthermore, Liverpool's defenders are fabled attackers as they take the term "Offense is the best defense" way too literally. Liverpool's defense is an FPL goldmine. Best offensive record in the league - Liverpool has scored the highest number of goals in the league, making them the joint top-scorers of the league, scoring 50 goals. Despite their disappointment against Leicester, you can expect their players to score many goals in the coming fixtures. Their players are in red hot form - Owing to their brilliant performances in the league, it is only commonsensical to invest in Liverpool players. Liverpool players are FPL managers' favorite investment, and quite rightly so because they have been tearing it up in the league.

Whom to invest in?

Liverpool v Aston Villa - Premier League

Mohamed Salah - He needs no introduction. Mohamed Salah is, without doubt, the best player in the Premier League and one of the best players in the world. He has been nothing less than exceptional this season, scoring 15 goals, assisting nine more, and secured 20 points alone as bonus. He is a must-have in your FPL team; otherwise, you are missing out on the most consistent and highest performing player in FPL. Position - Midfielder, Value - £13m Trent Alexander-Arnold - He is one of the best players in the league. He has secured nine clean sheets, assisted eight goals, and scored two goals, and we are only halfway through the season. He is the best-performing defender in the FPL, and his attacking prowess is unmatched. The defensive solidity in Liverpool will guarantee you clean sheets, and Alexander-Arnold will also bring in more assists and goals. Position - Defender, Value - £8.3m Diogo Jota - He is in the best form of his life. He has been playing exceptionally well this season, scoring 10 goals and assisting one more. Jota has secured his position in the Liverpool starting XI, playing more minutes and scoring more points than the entirety of last season. Position - Midfielder, Value - £8.1m Alisson - Alisson is one of the most reliable goalkeepers in FPL. He has secured the second-highest number of clean sheets (nine) in the Premier League, so investing in him this season is pragmatic and sensible. Considering the defensive exploits of Liverpool in the League, Alisson is the ideal goalkeeper to keep in your team. Position - Goalkeeper, Value - £6m

Liverpool's disappointing recent form

Leicester City v Liverpool - Premier League

In their last two matches, Liverpool were sub-par, drawing to Tottenham and losing to Leicester. This suggests that Liverpool might repeat their fall in form after Christmas when they fell out of the title race last season.

FPL managers are confronted with this new dilemma of keeping or selling key Liverpool players as they have underperformed in their previous matches.

IG: @fpl_meme @fpl_meme How FPL managers with no Salah will be watching Liverpool game: How FPL managers with no Salah will be watching Liverpool game: https://t.co/z7HaxAzCY8

However, it is highly unlikely that Liverpool will repeat last season's debacle. It is certain that Jurgen Klopp will not allow any slip-ups in the title race this time around.

