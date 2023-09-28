Frank Leboeuf names the 2 clubs that could potentially sign Kylian Mbappe, rules out Liverpool and Chelsea from race

France legend and 1998 FIFA World Cup winner Frank Leboeuf believes Liverpool and Chelsea will not be able to sign Kylian Mbappe should he become available. The former footballer feels Manchester City and Bayern Munich are the best destinations for him if Real Madrid fail to sign him.

Mbappe's future at Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) has been a subject of debate in football circles for quite some time now. Los Blancos even launched a bid worth €180 million (including add-ons) for him in the summer of 2021, when he had only a year left on his contract.

However, the French attacker stayed on at the Parc des Princes. Last summer, Real Madrid were once again rumored to be interested in him, but a move didn't materialize. PSG signed him to a two-year deal with an option for another year just a month before his contract expired.

Real Madrid are widely expected to make a play for him next summer, with the player saying this summer that he will not exercise the option to stay for another year. This even led to him training away from the club for two weeks and missing their Ligue 1 opener against Lorient.

However, in the event that they miss out and he chooses to leave PSG, Leboeuf believes he could end up at City or Bayern. The two-time FA Cup winner told CasinosEnLigne.com (as quoted by GOAL):

“Manchester City or Bayern Munich could potentially move for Mbappe, but I think those two clubs already have great players.”

Leboeuf went on to explain why Liverpool and Chelsea, the club he played for between 1996 and 2001, may not be attractive destinations for his compatriot. Both teams were linked with moves for the 24-year-old earlier this summer.

Leboeuf said:

“I think Liverpool could be an option, but I'm not sure Mbappe will want to live there! That's all due respect to the Scousers!

“Let's be realistic - Chelsea are a mid table club. Attracting players will be tough and players like Mbappe won't want to come. The big players want to play in the [UEFA] Champions League. Arsenal had that problem for years, and so did Manchester United.

“Top players won't come to Chelsea because the club has fallen.”

It's worth noting, though, that Mbappe is reportedly close to signing another extension with the Parisians. ESPN reported in August that the club are confident of keeping the forward, who has allegedly promised PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi that he will not leave on a free transfer next summer.

Looking at how Chelsea, Liverpool and Kylian Mbappe's PSG have fared this season

Frank Leboeuf's assertions about Chelsea are not entirely baseless.

The Blues finished last season in 12th place in the Premier League after going through four managers. They hired Mauricio Pochettino in the summer, but their start to the current campaign has been far from optimal. The team has scored just five goals and sit 14th in the league after six games with just five points.

Meanwhile, Liverpool have gotten off to a very good start this time around after finishing fifth in the league last season. Jurgen Klopp's side have won five and drawn one of their six Premier League matches to sit two points behind first-placed Manchester City.

Liverpool also beat LASK 3-1 in their UEFA Europa League opener.

Lastly, PSG have struggled in Ligue 1 this season despite Kylian Mbappe netting seven goals in five matches. The Parisians are third in the table with 11 points from six games, two behind leaders Brest. They did, however, beat Borussia Dortmund 2-0 in their UEFA Champions League opener.