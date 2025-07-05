“Fraud is out”, “Actually gives us a chance” - Bayern Munich fans celebrate 30-year-old star not being part of line-up vs PSG in CWC quarter-final

Bayern Munich fans were delighted by the absence of Leon Goretzka in the starting XI for the game against Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). The Bavarians face the Parisians at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in the FIFA Club World Cup quarterfinals on Saturday, July 5.

Vincent Kompany selected a strong team for the game, with Goretzka dropping to the bench to make space for Aleksandar Pavlovic.

Kompany's decision got the seal of approval from Bayern Munich fans, who took to social media to express their opinion. One fan was delighted with the German midfielder's absence, stating:

"No goretzka bruuh this is more than a trophy"

Another added:

"Am dreaming no goretzka"

One fan insisted that Goretzka's absence could work to Bavarians' favour, posting:

"no goretzka actually gives us a chance"

Another quipped:

"Goretzka fraud is out🤣🤣"

Fans were generally pleased with the decision, with one of them commenting:

"no more goretzka terrorism"

Another responded:

"Thank god no Goretzka, Kompany might actually have used his brain for this one"

Another fan pointed out that the team selected to face PSG was the strongest available at the moment, posting:

"After all that meltdown by Bayern fans, turns out Goretzka ain't even starting.. our best starting line up with the players we have available btw"

Bayern Munich arrive at the game on the back of the 4-2 win over Flamengo in the Round of 16. PSG, meanwhile, got the better of Inter Miami in the previous round to set up a mouthwatering clash this weekend.

Have Bayern Munich and PSG won the FIFA Club World Cup before?

Bayern Munich have previously won the FIFA Club World Cup

PSG have never won the FIFA Club World Cup in their history. Bayern Munich, however, have lifted the trophy twice so far.

The Bavarians first won the tournament in 2013, securing a 2-0 win over Moroccan side Raja Casablanca at the Stade de Marrakech. The Bundesliga champions repeated the feat in 2020, securing a narrow 1-0 win over Mexican side Tigres UANL at Qatar's Education City Stadium.

Vincent Kompany's team will be determined to go all the way this year, but won't have it easy against Luis Enrique's side. PSG have been outstanding under the Spanish manager this season, securing a historic treble.

The Parisians blew away Inter Milan in the Champions League final, picking up a 5-0 win. The Ligue 1 champions will now have their eyes on the FIFA Club World Cup.

