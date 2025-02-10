"Freedom" - Chelsea star sends message to Marcus Rashford after Aston Villa debut for Manchester United loanee

English forward Jadon Sancho took to Instagram and commented on Marcus Rashford's post after the Manchester United loanee debuted for Aston Villa on Sunday, February 9. Unai Emery's side defeated Tottenham Hotspur 2-1 in the fourth round of the FA Cup at the Villa Park on Sunday.

Jacob Ramsey gave Villa an early breakthrough by scoring in the first minute with the help of an assist from Morgan Rogers. In the 64th minute, Rogers scored Aston Villa's second goal despite Pedro Porro's attempt to keep the ball out. Marcus Rashford was substituted in the 66th by Unai Emery in Donyell Malen's place. Bayern Munich loanee Mathys Tel scored Tottenham's only goal of the match (90+1').

Rashford played 24 minutes against the Spurs, maintaining a passing accuracy of 93 percent and winning four duels. After the match, Marcus Rashford uploaded a post on Instagram, which he captioned:

"Thank you for the warm welcome. Great team performance."

Reacting to the post, English forward Jadon Sancho commented:

"Freedom."

Jadon Sancho's comment on Marcus Rashford's Instagram post

Marcus Rashford joined Aston Villa on a loan deal during the winter transfer window after expressing his desire for a new challenge in December. The Manchester United academy graduate failed to secure a place in Ruben Amorim's team as he played his last game for the side in December.

Meanwhile, Jadon Sancho is playing for Chelsea on a season-long loan deal from Manchester United. The former Borussia Dortmund star had a troublesome relationship with former United boss Erik ten Hag and he played only three matches for the Red Devils in the first half of the 2023-24 season. Sancho later joined Dortmund in January 2024.

PSG enter race to sign Manchester United target: Reports

According to Fichajes.net, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) have joined Manchester United in the race to sign Atalanta's Mateo Retegui. The 25-year-old's transfer price is expected to be around €50 to €60 million.

In January, Randal Kolo Muani joined Juventus from PSG on a loan deal until the end of the season. Since joining the Serie A side, the Frenchman has scored five goals in three matches. According to Corriere Dello Sport and TuttoSport, Juventus are interested in signing the former Eintracht Frankfurt star on a permanent deal.

As a result, PSG are interested in signing a new attacker and they see Mateo Retegui as a potential candidate. The Italian attacker has bagged 23 goals and four assists in 33 matches for Atalanta this season.

Due to the underwhelming performances of Alejandro Garnacho and Rasmus Hojlund, the Red Devils are also keen to bring a consistent goalscorer in the summer. However, they'll have to face competition from PSG for Mateo Retegui.

