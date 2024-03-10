Gabby Agbonlahor names 3 reasons why Manchester City will beat Liverpool in crunch Premier League showdown

Former Aston Villa star Gabriel Agbonlahor has backed Manchester City to win their upcoming Premier League fixture against Liverpool on Sunday (10 March).

The Reds' 5-1 Europa League victory over Sparta Praha this week saw Ibrahima Konate substituted due to injury while Mohamed Salah made his return after muscular problems.

The French defender's return timeline is yet to be determined and he could miss this weekend's top-of-the-table clash against Manchester City. While Salah had a goal ruled out due to offside against Sparta Praha, Agbonlahor questioned whether the Egyptian forward would return to his goalscoring form.

Highlighting Salah's return and Konate's absence, Agbonlahor said (via HITC):

“In previous seasons, I would say Liverpool at home, Liverpool at home, but Konate is out, I think. He came off with an injury in the Europa League. Who is going to play alongside him? Is it going to be Gomez? Salah is coming back from injury, how sharp will Salah be?"

Trent Alexander-Arnold took a jibe at Manchester City in an interview with Four Four Two recently, claiming that trophies mean more to the Reds than the Cityzens.

Erling Haaland and Ruben Dias have hit back at the England international for his comments, insinuating that Alexander-Arnold has never experienced the feeling of winning a treble.

Agbonlahor believes this row could fuel Manchester City's desire to secure all three points against the Reds this weekend. He added:

“Trent’s comments – that’s the team talk for Man City, that’s the team talk. Haaland has bit at it, Ruben Dias has bit on it, so I think it’s going to be the sort of game where you see Manchester City turn up and I will go for Manchester City to win.”

Following this weekend's fixture, the Merseysiders will face Sparta Praha in the second leg of their last-16 Europa League clash while City will play Newcastle United in the FA Cup quarter-finals.

"I want the league to be opened up" - Gary Neville makes prediction for Manchester City vs Liverpool

Manchester United legend Gary Neville believes City will defeat the Merseysiders this weekend. However, the pundit admitted that he wants to see the Reds win to keep things interesting in the title race.

Arsenal are currently leading the Premier League table by a point over second-placed Liverpool, while City trail two points behind in third. The Gunners, however, have already played their fixture for this gameweek.

A victory for either Jurgen Klopp's side or the Cityzens would see the winning team move to the top of the league, while a draw would mean the Gunners remain the league leaders (on goal difference ahead of Liverpool).

Giving his prediction for the crucial Premier League fixture, Neville said (via The Mirror):

“What do you think will happen at the weekend? I think City will beat you, I want Liverpool to win because I want the league to be opened up, but I think City will win on Sunday, I think he’ll come and he’ll put a right job in."