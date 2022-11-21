England manager Gareth Southgate is reportedly set to start Arsenal's Bukayo Saka and Chelsea's Mason Mount in his team's 2022 FIFA World Cup opener against Iran today (November 21).

As per The Telegraph, Manchester City forward Phil Foden is set to miss out on a starting spot. Saka, who has been in prolific form for Arsenal this season, will likely get the nod to start against Iran.

The 21-year-old has scored five goals and provided six assists in 20 appearances across competitions. His performances have helped the Gunners go five points clear in the Premier League and into the UEFA Europa League knockouts.

Southgate is set to start a back four in England's FIFA World Cup opener, which would also make room for Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount to start. He has registered two goals and six assists in 21 games for the Blues across competitions this season.

Saka and Mount were key in England's draw against Germany in their final UEFA Nations League game in September. The duo were brought on as subs with the Three Lions trailing 1-0 and helped them to a 3-3 draw.

Foden could start the games against the USA and Wales on November 25 and November 29 respectively as Southgate intends to rotate his squad. Meanwhile, Kyle Walker and James Maddison are unlikely to be fit for England's FIFA World Cup opener on Monday.

Alan Shearer backs Arsenal forward Bukayo Saka to start for England at 2022 FIFA World Cup

Former England striker Alan Shearer reckons that Bukayo Saka should start in the Three Lions' FIFA World Cup opener against Iran. He heaped praise on Saka for his mentality and ability on the ball.

Shearer told LadBible TV:

“Saka definitely. Great time with Arsenal, has proved that he can handle it mentally after what happened to him in the Euros. Came back stronger. So, for me, definitely on that right side. Pace, direct, can create, can score.”

Saka was one of three players who missed from the spot in England's penalty shootout loss against Italy in the European Championship final at the Wembley last year. Subsequently, he had to go through a lot of abuse and racist remarks.

However, the youngster has come back brilliantly and has now become a key player for his club. He will now look to do the same for England at the FIFA World Cup.

