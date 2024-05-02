Georgina Rodriguez reacts to Cristiano Ronaldo's stunning weak-foot volley in Al-Nassr's 3-1 win against Al-Khaleej

Cristiano Ronaldo's partner Georgina Rodriguez reacted on social media as the Portuguese legend scored an incredible chipped volley off his left foot in the Kings Cup semi-final tie on Wednesday night.

Ronaldo's goal came at the 17th minute, giving Al-Nassr an early lead over Al-Khaleej. The team went on to win the match 3-1, with Sadio Mane converting a penalty at the 37th minute and Cristiano scoring another goal at the 57th minute.

Georgina Rodriguez, who was present at the stands during the game, reacted to Ronaldo's brace on Instagram. She shared the clips of both of Cristiano's goals from the match with a heart emoji.

Cristiano Ronaldo has scored 38 goals and provided 12 assists in the current season with Al-Nassr in 39 appearances across all competitions. Al-Nassr is set to face Al-Hilal in the Kings Cup final. An official date for the Riyadh derby is yet to be finalized but reports suggest it could take place on May 30.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez's relationship timeline explored

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez began dating each other in 2017, as revealed by the Argentine-Spanish model in the Netflix series, I Am Georgina. She used to work as a sales assistant at a Gucci store back in 2017, while Ronaldo had reportedly ended his relationship with model Irina Shayk.

The two made their first public appearance as a couple with Ronaldo's eldest son, Cristiano Jr at the Best FIFA Football awards in 2017. In the same year, Ronaldo and Georgina made their relationship official on Instagram when the Portuguese legend posted a picture of them together with a heart emoji in the caption.

The couple have since then welcomed four children together, namely twins Mateo and Eva, 7, Alana Martina, 7, and Bella, 2. The two welcomed twins in 2017 through surrogacy and later that year announced that Georgina Rodriguez was pregnant with Ronaldo's fourth child. Georgina gave birth to their daughter, Alana Martina in November 2017.

In October 2021, Cristiano Ronaldo and his partner revealed on Instagram that they are expecting twins once again. However, in April 2022, the couple shared the unfortunate news of losing one of their twins, a baby boy but welcomed their baby girl, Bella.

Georgina has been present at the stands when Ronaldo has been playing several times in the past. During the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, the model was at Qatar to support her partner as she congratulated Portugal after their 6-1 win against Switzerland in the Round of 16.

Georgina recently paid tribute to Cristiano Ronaldo at the Paris Fashion Week by sporting a red dress with the number 7 on it, alluding to the jersey number Ronaldo has worn throughout his career in Manchester United and Real Madrid.