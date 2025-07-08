Gianluigi Donnarumma’s agent responds to criticism from Manuel Neuer about reckless play that led to Jamal Musiala’s horror injury

Gianluigi Donnarumma’s agent, Vincenzo Raiola, has commented on the Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) goalkeeper's challenge on Bayern Munich's Jamal Musiala. The French outfit emerged victorious by a 2-0 scoreline against their German opposition in this FIFA Club World Cup quarter-final clash.
However, there has been much controversy surrounding the challenge that led to Musiala's injury. Bayern Munich goalkeeper Manuel Neuer slammed the Italian shot-stopper, claiming that he did not have to go out in the manner he did.
He said (via ESPN):
"A situation where you don't have to go in like that. That's risky. He's willing to accept the risk of injuring his opponent."
"I went up to him and said, 'Don't you want to go over to our player?' It's only right to go over and wish the guy well. He did that in the end. Fairness is always important. ... I would have reacted differently."
Reacting to Neuer's comments, Raiola said (via Tribuna):
"It was a game incident in the eternal duel between goalkeepers and attackers. He sent me a message saying he was shaken and that he didn’t do it on purpose."
Musiala has suffered a leg fracture from the incident and will be out for a lengthy period, Bayern Munich confirmed in a statement following this match. The player was also flown back to Munich from Florida for further treatment.
The Italian will have to put the incident behind him and focus on the semi-final against Real Madrid, which is scheduled for Thursday, July 10.
Real Madrid goalkeeper comes out to defend Gianluigi Donnarumma after Manuel Neuer's comments on Jamal Musiala injury
Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois came to Gianluigi Donnarumma's defence after Manuel Neuer attacked the Italian for his collision with Jamal Musiala in the Club World Cup.
The Belgium international, 33, is also an experienced campaigner who has represented top clubs, including Real Madrid and Chelsea. Speaking to reporters, he said (via GOAL):
"Blaming Donnarumma for Musiala 's injury seems excessive to me. Goalkeepers go for the ball. Forwards don't hold back when they get in our way either. It's bad luck. It will hurt him more because he's on his team, but Donnarumma isn't to blame."
Donnarumma has enjoyed a rather successful season with PSG so far, winning the UEFA Champions League and Ligue1. In the Club World Cup, he's played five matches, conceding just one goal and keeping four clean sheets.