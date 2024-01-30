"Give the boys a break" - Jurgen Klopp sends strong message after Virgil van Dijk's comments on his Liverpool future

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has sent a strong message following Reds skipper Virgil van Dijk's comments about his future. The German manager has urged the media to give his players a break as they deal with his imminent departure.

There have been speculations surrounding the future of Van Dijk and several other Liverpool players following Klopp's announcement last week. Klopp announced on Friday that he will leave the Merseyside club at the end of the season, taking even the players by surprise.

Van Dijk, who has just 18 months left in his deal with the Reds, claimed that he will wait for the club to sort out the managerial situation before considering penning a new deal. The Dutchman said:

"Will I be part of the new era? That's a big question. I don't know. Eighteen months left? That's correct. Good maths. I don't know. The club will have a big job on their hands, that is well known. To replace not only the manager but the whole staff and there are so many things that will change. I'm very curious which direction that will go in but when that will be announced we will see our situation. I can't say much about it."

Van Dijk added:

"It will be the end of Jurgen Klopp's era and I am still part of it - that's why I don't like to talk about it. That is my main focus. We will see at the end of the season, hopefully we will have the success we all dream of and by then probably there will be more clarification about what the club wants for the future and then we will see."

Upon being asked about the centre-back's comments, Jurgen Klopp urged the media not to create headlines out of his players' quotes. The Liverpool manager claimed that it is only natural for the players to wait to see how the club react to his departure.

Klopp also insisted that Liverpool are 'stable' as a club. The former Borussia Dortmund manager said, as quoted by The Anfield Talk:

“A week ago nobody knew about my situation. Nobody asked anything. Give the boys a break. It’s normal. Nobody has to worry. I knew this would happen because you can’t wait with these kind of questions. Write what you want. This club is stable.”

Liverpool are having a fantastic season thus far as they continue to push for silverware on four fronts. Their title credentials will be massively tested this week with the club taking on Chelsea and Arsenal in the span of just three days.

Former Liverpool manager makes revelation regarding Jurgen Klopp's exit

Former Liverpool manager Rafael Benitez has claimed that he has 'inside' information on why Jurgen Klopp is leaving the Merseyside giants. The Spaniard insisted that Klopp wanted to give the Reds enough time to find a suitable replacement.

Speaking to the media, Benitez said that he has good contact with Liverpool insiders and spoke highly of the German manager. He also insisted that he wishes the best for his former side. He told GOAL:

"I have an advantage, which is that I have people in L'pool and also people at the club, so more or less, I know how it has happened. I only have positive words about Klopp, because he is my friend and I have a good relationship with him. He [Klopp] has done and is doing an enormous job. Everything I can say about Klopp and L'pool is positive."

Benitez added:

"I know something else from inside, and it has more merit than being there. He goes and speaks up, giving the club time to reorganise, which, from another perspective, is also very German, because they do notify in advance, so it is not a shock. Let's hope L'pool will do well for now and when another coach comes too. I hope the best for the club."

Jurgen Klopp has done an incredible job since taking over at Liverpool in 2015. He not only ended the club's 30-year wait for the Premier League title but has also delivered every single major trophy during his reign.