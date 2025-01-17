"Give your matchday fee to Endrick", "One of his worst performances" - Fans slam Real Madrid star despite 5-2 win over Celta

Real Madrid fans were unhappy with Eduardo Camavinga's performance against Celta Vigo on Thursday, January 16, in the Copa del Rey Round of 16. Los Blancos took the lead in the 37th minute through Kylian Mbappe, before Vinicius Junior doubled the score three minutes into the second half.

Camavinga came off the bench in the 70th minute to replace Dani Ceballos. However, the Frenchman gave the ball away late in final minutes, allowing the away side to get back in the game through Jonathan Bamba.

To make matters worse, Celta won an injury time penalty, which Marcos Alonso scored to force the game into extra time. Thankfully, Endrick scored a brace, while Federico Valverde also got on the scoresheet to help Real Madrid win the tie 5-2.

Following the game, fans took to X to express their dissatisfaction at Camavinga's performance. One insisted that the Frenchman should give his matchday fee to Endrick, posting:

"Camavinga give your matchday fee to endrick."

Another wrote:

"Tonight is one of Camavinga worst performances. Why is he still on the field?"

One fan pointed out that Eduardo Camavinga hasn't been in his element for a while, stating:

"Camavinga has been horrific for some games now."

Another added:

"Camavinga needs to get his shit together, man is too reckless, conceded a silly penalty in the clasico and gave a lifeline to Celta almost immediately after coming on. That’s unacceptable."

One fan insisted that Camavinga should know better, commenting:

"Ah buh a professional like camavinga should know a wrong pass from a right one."

Another quipped:

"Actually, it was Camavinga. Camavinga maybe good at tackling but he's horrible at passing and decision making. He's also reckless."

Camavinga's contract with Real Madrid runs until 2029.

Will Real Madrid reinforce their midfield this year?

Eduardo Camavinga

Real Madrid are eyeing a move for Bayern Munich midfielder Joshua Kimmich, according to BILD. The German's contract with the Bavarians expires at the end of this season and he hasn't signed a new deal yet.

Los Blancos are yet to sign a replacement for Toni Kroos, who retired last summer. The LaLiga giants have struggled to control games in the legendary German midfielder's absence this season.

Real Madrid are now planning to rope in Kimmich to address the position. The 29-year-old has registered 43 goals and 110 assists from 416 games across competitions for Bayern Munich to date. He is also wanted by Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG).

