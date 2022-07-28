"Hard to be in the right frame" - Reece James happy to see Chelsea teammate back in action

Chelsea right wing-back Reece James is pleased with the return of his full-back partner Ben Chilwell after a knee injury. He praised the left wing-back for bouncing back from a significant injury that kept him out for most of last season.

James and Chilwell formed a brilliant partnership for the Blues at the start of the 2021-22 campaign. The former scored four goals and provided four assists in the first nine games in the Premier League. Meanwhile, Chilwell, 25, scored three goals and provided one assist in the seven league matches that he played.

However, their partnership broke when the left wing-back suffered a ruptured cruciate ligament in his knee against Juventus in the Champions League group stages in November. The Englishman couldn't take part in the season anymore, undergoing surgery as well.

However, he's now back and took part in Chelsea's pre-season matches as well. Speaking about Chilwell's recovery, James told the club's official website:

"He had a significant injury last year and it is hard to be in the right frame of mind to keep on with your rehab. He’s done well to get back much quicker than he was meant to and he’s a great addition to have back and the start of the next season."

"All pre-seasons are pretty important but coming off the back of the injury I've had, it's important I work harder than everyone else, to make sure I'm ready when the season starts."



Chilwell's absence was one of the key factors that perhaps led to Chelsea's downfall last season. Having led in the Premier League table until November, the Blues finished third, 19 points behind champions Manchester City.

Chelsea miss out on another defensive target

According to Le10 sport, Paris Saint-Germain defender and Blues target Presnel Kimpembe has decided to stay at the club this summer.

The 26-year-old was linked with a move to Chelsea last week. However, he has now decided to stay with the Ligue 1 champions.

The PSG academy graduate has made 221 senior appearances for the club so far, winning six Ligue 1 titles, among other honors.

With new coach Christophe Galtier playing a three-at-the-back system, Kimpembe could see his position cemented in the team ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

This could come as a big blow for Thomas Tuchel's side, given their desperate requirements for defenders.

Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen have left the club and joined Real Madrid and Barcelona respectively. As per transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Barcelona are also interested in signing Cesar Azpilicueta.

Kimpembe's decision to stay at PSG comes after the west London side have already been snubbed by another French defender, Jules Kounde. The 23-year-old decided to move to Barcelona this summer.

The Blues begin their Premier League campaign against Everton at home on August 6.

