"Harry Kane is going trophyless", "Give Joselu a 5 year contract" - Social media explodes as Real Madrid knock Bayern out of UCL

Real Madrid bagged a thrilling 2-1 win against Bayern Munich in the semi-final of the UEFA Champions League on April 8 at the Santiago Bernabeu. The first leg at the Allianz Arena ended in a 2-2 draw.

After a goalless first half, the Bavarians opened the scoring in the 68th minute through Alphonso Davies. But Joselu equalized in the 88th minute before netting a dramatic winner from an assist by center-back Antonio Rudiger in the 91st minute.

Fans flooded social media with posts celebrating Real Madrid's victory, praising Joselu and mocking English striker Harry Kane's trophy drought. Here is a collection of their posts on X (formerly Twitter):

"Harry Kane is going trophyless for another season," a fan pointed out.

"Give Joselu a 5 year conrtact," another fan said.

One fan wrote:

"THIS IS REAL MADRID!!!! ITS NOT OVER TILL WE SAY ITS OVER!!!! INTO THE FINALS!!!! HALA MADRID Y NADA MAS!!!!"

Another post read:

"This is football heritage."

"I'm #Madridistas for almost 14 years now, yet I was afraid at the last moment we might not get our "LAST MINUTE GOAL' YET ANOTHER, Hala Madrid! Today I say it loud, never question out Calmness," another fan chimed in.

One user posted:

"Harry Kane is genuinely cursed, the euros aren’t coming home this summer. How do you join a team who wins EVERYTHING and not win ONE trophy,"

Another wrote:

"Harry Kane isn't made for winning trophies."

"Real Madrid is a miracle club," read one post.

One account wrote:

"We underrated Joselu for nothing."

While another said:

"15th UCL loading HALA Madrid."

Real Madrid will face Borussia Dortmund in the UEFA Champions League final at Wembley on June 1.

Real Madrid's Vinicius Jr. voted UEFA Man of the Match in UCL clash against Bayern

Although Vinicius Junior did not have a goal contribution in the second leg of the semi-final of the Champions League against Bayern Munich, he pulled off a terrific performance with his accurate passes, stunning speed, and ball control. The 23-year-old forward was voted Man of the Match for his brilliance.

Following the victory, Vinicius thanked the club president:

"President Florentino Perez, thanks for bringing me to the biggest club in the world."

The Brazilian scored both goals in the first leg against the Bavarians. He opened their scoring in the 24th minute from an assist by Toni Kroos. He then netted the equalizer (83') from the penalty spot following center-back Kim Min-jae's foul on Rodrygo.

Vinicius has scored 21 goals and provided 11 assists for Los Blancos across all competitions this season.