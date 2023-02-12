"Hasn’t become a bad player" - Graham Potter responds to Chelsea fans cheering summer signing's substitution

Chelsea manager Graham Potter has responded to fans cheering Marc Cucurella being substituted off in their side's disappointing 1-1 draw against West Ham United. The Blues settled for a point at the London Stadium on Saturday (February 12).

Cucurella started at left-back but struggled, not gelling well with the newly signed Mykhailo Mudryk on the left flank. He made three tackles but lost possession ten times. The Spaniard has endured a difficult time at Stamford Bridge since arriving from Brighton & Hove Albion last summer for £60 million.

He was substituted in the 67th minute for Ben Chilwell, much to the delight of some Chelsea fans. The away supporters could be heard cheering as the defender was being withdrawn.

Potter has come out in defence of Cucurella, whom he previously coached at Brighton. He said that another team was in the race to sign the left-back before he joined the Blues (via GOAL):

“In the summer, I know because I was the selling club; there was another club that were interested in Marc. From points of view in the Premier League, they are a good club."

The Chelsea boss continued by backing Cucurella as being a good player going through a bad phase:

"Marc hasn’t become a bad player at all, but some players can go through bad times, so we need to stick together and help him. Supporters are entitled to their opinion; there’s nothing for me to be critical of. That’s just what we have to work with.”

³⁰ 💙🇦🇷 @CFCMid Mudryk liking this post on Instagram says it all about how Cucurella ignored him the whole game

A Left Back only made a single pass to the Left Winger Mudryk liking this post on Instagram says it all about how Cucurella ignored him the whole game A Left Back only made a single pass to the Left Winger https://t.co/ElNBG2o6gX

The lack of cohesion between Cucurella and Mudryk was problematic for Potter's side in the draw at West Ham. The latter seemed to hint at his dissatisfaction with playing with Cucurella by liking a telling Instagram post.

The Blues next face Borussia Dortmund in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League last 16 on Wednesday (February 15).

Chelsea legend John Terry tells Potter that results haven't been good enough

John Terry comments on the Blues' struggles.

Chelsea icon Terry has grown frustrated with the poor form of his former side. He said that he has nothing to do with the west Londoners' first team while urging Potter to turn things around:

"I have nothing to do with the first team. I'm work(ing) with the (Under) 18s and 21s and love my role. Clearly results are not good enough, and we need to get a settled team."

Football Daily @footballdaily 🗣️ “Chelsea fans are entitled to their view. When we’re not winning they’re going to be disappointed. Form performance perspective, you can see the potential of the team today.”



Graham Potter says there are clear improvements at Chelsea despite poor results. 🗣️ “Chelsea fans are entitled to their view. When we’re not winning they’re going to be disappointed. Form performance perspective, you can see the potential of the team today.” Graham Potter says there are clear improvements at Chelsea despite poor results. https://t.co/S3xpLrK3Pg

The Blues' hopes of finishing in the top four are in jeopardy following their draw at West Ham. They sit ninth, trailing fourth-placed Newcastle United by ten points. Potter has overseen nine wins, seven draws, and seven defeats in 23 games in charge at Stamford Bridge.

The west Londoners have spent over £500 million since Todd Boehly became the cooperating owner in May last year, but the results haven't been forthcoming. They now have a mountain to climb to qualify for the UEFA Champions League next season.

Poll : 0 votes