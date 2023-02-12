"He always asks me for Messi, Ronaldo, and Kylian" - Monaco director claims manager has asked for the services of PSG and Al-Nassr superstars

AS Monaco manager Philippe Clement reportedly wants to sign PSG's Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe, as well as Al Nassr's Cristiano Ronaldo on loan, according to their sporting director Paul Mitchell.

Clement's men convincingly beat PSG 3-1 last night (February 11). Les Parisiens were without key forwards Messi and Mbappe due to injuries to both players. Aleksander Golovin scored the opener, while Wissam Ben Yedder scored a brace before half-time.

Warren Zaire-Emery scored a consolation goal for the away side but it did not change the trajectory of the game. The French champions were thoroughly outplayed throughout the entire game. The win took Monaco to third place in the table, with 47 points.

Paris Saint-Germain @PSG_English The match is over.



PSG loses in Monaco (3-1)



It now seems like AS Monaco manager Clement wants to inflict further misery on PSG. Lionel Messi hasn't signed a new contract yet and could be a free agent this summer.

In an interview with Prime Video Sport, Mitchell revealed that the Monegasque coach had asked for the services of Messi, Ronaldo, and Mbappe when asked about their winter transfer window:

"If Philippe Clément asked me for players? He always asks me for Messi, Ronaldo and Kylian (Mbappé) on loan (laughs) .”

This was a joke to the media following Monaco's poor winter transfer window. They registered no new recruits and lost Benoît Badiashile to Chelsea.

PSG have now lost two games in a row and will be desperate for the return of their forward duo for their UEFA Champions League game against Bayern Munich. The Argentine international has been key to the French side, having contributed 29 goal contributions in 25 appearances in all competitions this season. Mbappe has registered 31 goal contributions in 26 appearances in all competitions as well.

Meanwhile, after a slow start for Al Nassr, Ronaldo has exploded into life in the past two weeks. He scored his first goal against Al Fateh, before scoring four goals against Al Wehda. Al Nassr currently lead the table and will look for Ronaldo to continue his newly found form.

PSG manager Galtier gives injury updates on Messi and Mbappe

After being knocked out of the Coupe de France on February 8 and losing last night in Ligue 1 to AS Monaco, PSG manager Christophe Galtier will be desperate to get back to winning ways.

He will be counting on the return of Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe to aid Les Parisiens. In an interview with Prime Video, he shared the latest injury updates about the pair:

“No, concerning Kylian, the period of unavailability was defined from the start,” Galtier said (h/t CulturePSG). “He’s a sprinter with a muscle injury. Leo felt discomfort at the end of the game in Marseille. He should resume training tomorrow or even Monday. We will take stock at that time.”

The French champions look set to face Bayern Munich in the Champions League Round of 16 without their forward duo in the first leg on February 14.

