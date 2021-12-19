"He is calm and serene about this situation" - Didier Deschamps sheds light on Kylian Mbappe's future amid rumours of PSG exit

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Kylian Mbappe is not worried about his contract situation with the Ligue 1 giants, according to France boss Didier Deschamps.

The Parisians signed Kylian Mbappe from Ligue 1 rivals AS Monaco on an initial loan deal in 2017. PSG went on to make the move permanent for a hefty sum the following year.

Kylian Mbappe has been a key player for PSG since joining them, having made almost 200 appearances for the side. However, the 22-year-old could soon be on his way out of the club.

The France international only has six months remaining on his current contract with PSG. There are no signs that Kylian Mbappe will put pen to paper on a fresh deal with Mauricio Pochettino's side. Spanish giants Real Madrid are expected to be his next destination.

Despite there being uncertainty about his future at PSG, Kylian Mbappe is relaxed about his situation as per France manager Didier Deschamps. Asked if the forward has consulted him to discuss his future, the 53-year-old told French radio station Europe 1:

"No. Afterwards, I can chat with the players. He has enough people around him to advise him. At most I can give an opinion but I am not in his place. He is calm and serene about this situation. But like many internationals, and not least, who find themselves in this situation today at the end of their contract, they will have choices to make. As they are at the end of their contract, they can do so as early as January or later."

Kylian Mbappe will be free to sign a pre-contract with any club outside France starting next month. It remains to be seen if Real Madrid will strike a deal with the Frenchman as early as France.

PSG reportedly resume contract talks with Kylian Mbappe

Kylian Mbappe has been tipped to decide against signing a new deal with PSG amidst interest from Real Madrid. Many believe he will join Carlo Ancelotti's side on a free transfer next summer.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano



“I think there are still good chances to extend his contract”, he added. PSG director Leonardo on Kylian Mbappé future: “If Mbappé decides to stay, he will stay because it’s our desire. We’d like him to stay but we have to respect his position”, he told @lejdd. 🇫🇷 #PSG “I think there are still good chances to extend his contract”, he added. PSG director Leonardo on Kylian Mbappé future: “If Mbappé decides to stay, he will stay because it’s our desire. We’d like him to stay but we have to respect his position”, he told @lejdd. 🇫🇷 #PSG“I think there are still good chances to extend his contract”, he added. https://t.co/2UnW0cN8Uu

However, the Ligue 1 giants have not given up hope of convincing Kylian Mbappe to extend his stay at the club. PSG have reportedly resumed negotiations with the 22-year-old over a new deal.

Also Read Article Continues below

It is unclear whether Mauricio Pochettino's side can convince Kylian Mbappe to change his mind and commit his long-term future to them.

Edited by Parimal