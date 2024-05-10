“He cheated on me on more than one occasion” - Mario Balotelli’s ex-partner Raffaella Fico opens up on ‘public betrayal’ from Italian star

Italian model Raffaella Fico has opened up about her relationship with footballer Mario Balotelli, claiming that he 'cheated on her' multiple times. The two share an 11-year-old daughter, Pia.

In an interview with RAI Play (as relayed by MARCA), Raffaella Fico called Mario Balotelli "the great love" of her life, admitting that though the footballer cheated on her more than once, she forgave him.

"He cheated on me on more than one occasion, they were public betrayals, they could not even be hidden. I forgave him because I was very much in love. Balotelli was the great love of my life," Fico said.

Fico recalled that she met Balotelli at a disco through the footballer's sister, whom she had met on Celebrity Island. His sister shared Fico's number with the former Inter Milan player and the two went out together.

"I met Balotelli at the disco. I went there with his sister, whom I had met on 'Celebrity Island'. His sister gave him my number, then we started talking, we went out together and at the end of the evening he pulled a bouquet of roses from the hood of the car," the model said.

Rafaella Fico also claimed to have dated Cristiano Ronaldo, who she said was her first boyfriend.

Rafaella Fico revealed that Mario Balotelli 'did not want to be a father'

Speaking further about her relationship with Mario Balotelli in the same interview, Rafaella Fico claimed that the footballer did not want to be a father initially.

"He didn't want to be a father and asked me for a DNA test, maybe because he was too young, at the beginning he didn't feel like being a father," Fico said.

However, the influencer stressed once again that she had forgiven him and does not "hold a grudge."

"I do not hold a grudge, I have forgiven him everything, because from our relationship our daughter was born and she is my great love," Fico admitted (via MARCA).

Mario Balotelli currently plays for Adana Demirspor in the Super Lig. He has previously played for clubs like for Inter Milan, Manchester City, AC Milan and Liverpool.

In 2010, the footballer famously won the treble (UEFA Champions League, Serie A and Coppa Italia) with Inter Milan. He also won the Premier League and the FA Cup with Manchester City.