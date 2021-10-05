"He created mayhem" - Pat Nevin praises 'industrious' Chelsea star for performance against Southampton

Mason Mount has been the driving force behind Chelsea's success ever since he made a move to the senior team. Football pundit and ex-Chelsea player Pat Nevin recently described Mount's ball movement during the game against Southampton as vital to the team's 3-1 win.

Nevin also pointed out how the English international might not get enough credit for his contributions but was absolutely phenomenal against the Saints. Here's what he had to say on Mount's performance:

"The other substitution that clearly worked [against Southampton] was the introduction of Mason Mount with his indomitable industriousness. It was he who found himself at the byline before the short period of football pinball that followed. Once more Mason will not get the credit for an assist, that will be Cesar Azpilicueta again, but he was the one who broke the lines and created the mayhem for Hasenhuttl’s men."

Mason Mount returned from injury on Saturday and breathed new life into the line-up during his cameo.

The Chelsea academy graduate was involved in much of what transpired in the second half and helped the Blues claim two vital goals to pick up three points.

Chelsea looking strong despite loss to Manchester City and Juventus

Even though Chelsea have looked more organized and focused this season, Mason Mount's absence was visible in the games against Manchester City and Juventus.

Even though Mount hasn't scored as many goals as fans would have hoped for so far, his contributions are monumental to the team's success.

Mount's return to the roster seems like a breath of fresh air especially because Christian Pulisic, Reece James, Jorginho and N'Golo Kante have only been available in patches this season.

Despite that, Chelsea managed to end match week 7 as the leaders of the Premier League table.

Several players will be linking up with their national squads for the next two weeks. Chelsea fans could be forgiven for feeling a little worried about players picking up injuries like Christian Pulisic did during the last international break.

