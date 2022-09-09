"He is very different as a player" - PSG superstar Neymar picks 25-year-old teammate as the player he admires the most in Ligue 1 

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star Neymar has expressed his admiration for recently signed 25-year-old Portuguese midfielder Renato Sanches.

The Brazilian international believes that Sanchez's addition to the team is a big positive, and he is amongst the players he admires the most in Ligue 1.

The Ligue 1 giants signed Renato Sanches in August of this year on a five-year deal worth £10 million, with a potential £3 million in bonuses from Lille.

The Portuguese international made his PSG debut in the 5-2 home game against Montpellier. Sanches scored his first PSG goal in his debut match, adding a fifth to the team's total in the Ligue 1 match.

Benfica Youth @SLBenficaYouth Neymar was asked to name Ligue 1 players he admires: “There’s a player that plays with me in Paris, Renato Sanches!”



Game recognize game 🤝 Neymar was asked to name Ligue 1 players he admires: “There’s a player that plays with me in Paris, Renato Sanches!”Game recognize game 🤝 https://t.co/j1PZYVLWSR

Renato Sanches was part of Paris Saint-Germain football advisor Luis Campos' plans to overhaul the team's midfield and build a formidable squad for the Champions League.

Speaking to DAZN, Neymar was asked to look back to his squad and pick a player he admires the most.

The Brazilian forward told:

“A player who’s with us now: Renato Sanches. He’s very different as a player and a very good one. We’re lucky to have him with us now here, so we’re better now.”

PSG Talk @PSGTalk Neymar Shares Strong Words on a PSG Midfield Addition psgtalk.com/2022/09/neymar… Neymar Shares Strong Words on a PSG Midfield Addition psgtalk.com/2022/09/neymar…

The 25-year-old Portuguese is yet to become a regular figure in the starting eleven under PSG manager Christophe Galtier since joining the club earlier this season.

However, Sanches is slowly picking up with the manager's style and was also fielded as a substitute against Juventus in the UEFA Champions League home group stage tie.

The former Bayern Munich youngster has 36 national team caps to his name, where he has scored three goals. He was part of Portugal's 2016 Euro title-winning squad and became the youngest Portuguese player in history to play in an international tournament.

Renato Sanches will be looking to find more game time in PSG's upcoming fixtures to stake his claim in the Portuguese squad for the upcoming FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Alexis Mac Allister criticizes PSG manager Cristophe Galtier for substituting his Argentina teammate Lionel Messi

Roy Nemer @RoyNemer 🗣 Alexis Mac Allister on Lionel Messi being substituted by PSG coach Galtier: "Hopefully the coach stops substituting him and keeps him on the pitch because what we all want is to see him play." This via @ESPNArgentina 🗣 Alexis Mac Allister on Lionel Messi being substituted by PSG coach Galtier: "Hopefully the coach stops substituting him and keeps him on the pitch because what we all want is to see him play." This via @ESPNArgentina. https://t.co/Y8eswMlTy2

Argentina central midfielder Alexis Mac Allister has criticized Christophe Galtier for substituting his national team skipper Lionel Messi thrice this season.

The French football coach did not allow Messi to play the full 90 minutes against Monaco, Toulouse, and Juventus, making tactical changes to defend the lead in all three games.

The Brighton midfielder hopes that Galtier will stop repeating this again as the world wants Lionel Messi to play for as long as he can.

He said (via ESPN Argentina):

"Hopefully the coach stops substituting him and keeps him on the pitch because what we all want is to see him play."

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Yasho Amonkar