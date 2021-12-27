×
"He doesn't have the DNA to play for PSG" - Mauro Icardi slammed for lack of confidence and 'catastrophic' record in front of goal

Akash Roy
Modified Dec 27, 2021 04:41 PM IST
Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) striker Mauro Icardi has made some upsetting headlines this year. The Argentine's role at PSG has been minimized to that of a substitute. His Inter Milan form, that earned him a move to France, has now vanished.

PSG's idea was for Icardi to serve as a long-term replacement for Edinson Cavani. His consistent performances in Italy put him on the radar of big European outfits.

PSG even tested him out on loan before committing to the cause. The idea of replacing an influential figure such as the Uruguayan did not pan out the way anyone involved would have liked it to.

Bruno Salomon, the French football journalist, spoke about the current status of Icardi at the PSG camp during a segment on La Chaîne L’Equipe (via Paris Fans). He said:

“[Icardi] saves PSG, but that does not save his match in reality. From the start of the match, he has an opportunity, and he has to put it to the bottom. He is not confident. He doesn’t have the DNA to play with this PSG."

Icardi is not the solution that PSG hoped for

The Inter Milan version of Icardi is amiss. He cannot establish himself as a starter when the roster is already stacked with world-class talent. The sensational Kylian Mbappé has taken over the pole position to be the club's first-choice striker ahead of Icardi.

Notwithstanding that, his issues with his personal life have been amidst his professional commitments. The 28-year-old needs to get his head back into the game and abstain from making his private life public. Dealing with his shenanigans invertedly puts a lot of pressure on PSG's PR team.

Salomon added:

“He’s not there at all. Physically, we feel he is absent. He keeps the instinct of the scorer, but his record remains catastrophic. For me, this player is lost for PSG. He must go and do six months elsewhere.”
The January transfer window could open new doors for the Argentine. He is one of the players that PSG management would like to put up for sale. It wouldn't be surprising even if they settle to loan him out for the remainder of the ongoing season away from the Parc des Princes. Juventus had reportedly offered a swap deal, but PSG rejected that proposal.

Edited by Diptanil Roy
हिन्दी