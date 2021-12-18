"He is very elegant in his game" - Ibrahimovic compares Mbappe to Ronaldo; states difference in Haaland's game

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has had his say on future superstars Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland. The veteran AC Milan striker rated the youngsters and talked about their playing style.

Speaking about Mbappe, Ibrahimovic said the Paris Saint-Germain star reminded him of former Brazilian striker Ronaldo. He explained:

"I think Mbappe reminds me of Ronaldo (the phenomenon). He's very elegant in his game."

Ibrahimovic was more detailed in his analysis of Borussia Dortmund striker Haaland, saying:

"Haaland is good because I think he's obsessed with goals and he's not doing more than he needs to do, so you're only focusing on goals. That is also what you see in a player because you have some players that think they can do more than what they are able to do. That is not intelligence. I see this intelligence in Haaland. He just wants to score goals and he knows he can score goals and he's only trying to do that."

Both Haaland and Mbappe could move to new clubs at the end of the season.

Haaland is being chased by several European giants

Erling Haaland is the talk of the town in Europe, with the Norwegian striker having scored 76 goals in 74 games for Borussia Dortmund.

Chelsea tried to sign the 21-year-old last summer, but the Blues were priced out of a move by Dortmund and the player's agent Mino Raiola. However, with Haaland's release clause set to drop down to €75 million at the end of the season, several clubs will come calling for the Dortmund ace.

Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, Manchester City and Manchester United have all been linked with a move for Haaland.

Mbappe is close to joining Real Madrid

Kylian Mbappe is in the final year of his contract at PSG. The French striker was keen on a move to Real Madrid last summer, but the French giants blocked the move.

With Mbappe set to become a free agent at the end of the season, Los Blancos could finally get their man next summer. PSG are desperately trying to hold on to Mbappe, but the player has so far refused to sign a contract extension at the Ligue 1 club.

It remains to be seen where Haaland and Mbappe will play next season.

