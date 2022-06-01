"He is a great champion" - Luca Toni suggests Chelsea superstar could return to his former club this summer  

Former Bayern Munich striker Luca Toni believes that Chelsea star Romelu Lukaku could see his wish to return to Italy fulfilled in the summer. The Belgian had expressed his desire to return to Inter Milan in a controversial interview with Sky Italia in December last year.

The player faced backlash from the Blues faithful and had to issue an apology in the aftermath of the explosive interview. However, Toni believes that the possibility of the Chelsea striker playing for the Nerazzurri next season should not be ruled out.

While speaking to Tuttomercatoweb during the Charity Night Gala in Rome, the former Italy international praised Lukaku. Further, he suggested that if the Inter Milan manager wishes to add him to his ranks, then the Belgian would be welcomed at his former club. Toni said:

"A possible return of Lukaku to Inter? He's had a bit of a hard time this year at Chelsea, but he's a great champion. It will depend on Inzaghi, if Lukaku wants Inter, I think he is welcome."

Following his €113m move to Chelsea, the 29-year-old failed to justify the hype around his transfer. An underwhelming campaign saw Lukaku score just 15 goals in 44 appearances in all competitions for the Blues in 2021-22. That tally did make him the highest goalscorer for Thomas Tuchel's side this season, but it was not enough to help them win major laurels.

If he stays he needs to shut up, train hard, work for the team & score more goals I'm told Romelu Lukaku & his people are evaluating his position at Chelsea.Fair to say Blues supporters are doing the same!21/22 season26 appearances8 goals0 assists54% shooting accuracy If he stays he needs to shut up, train hard, work for the team & score more goals

Simone Inzaghi has Lautaro Martinez and Edin Dzeko at his disposal at Inter Milan. The latter is now 36 years old, while there are many top European clubs circling around the former for his signature. So bolstering his front-line with the addition of the Belgian international may not be a bad option.

Serie A giants meet Chelsea forward's lawyer to contemplate a reunion

Romelu Lukaku is eager to seal a move back to the San Siro where he spent two prolific seasons under Antonio Conte, eventually winning the Serie A title in the 2020-21 season. He scored 64 goals and set up a further 15 for his teammates in 96 appearances between 2019 and 2021 before moving to Chelsea.

The Belgian's lawyer met with Inter Milan representatives to find options that could take his client back to Italy. La Repubblica suggests that this could happen via a loan deal worth €23m initially and a buy-option worth €70m included in it.

It's really complicated deal as Chelsea paid €115m for Rom one year ago. Inter board will meet Romelu Lukaku's laywer in the coming hours. Belgian striker dreams of returning to Inter but nothing has been discussed yet with Chelsea on formula, salary and more

However, it is being suggested that they may try to use Stefan de Vrij in the deal as a makeweight, knowing that Thomas Tuchel might have a shortage of central defenders at Stamford Bridge going into next season.

