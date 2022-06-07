“He could be that missing cog” – Noel Whelan claims former Liverpool man can make Newcastle ‘formidable’ next season

Former Premier League striker Noel Whelan believes former Liverpool midfielder Georgio Wijnaldum can make a difference for Newcastle United next season.

Wijnaldum, 31, has encountered a difficult season at Paris Saint-Germain, having left Liverpool last summer on a free transfer. The Dutch midfielder has rotated in and out of Mauricio Pochettino's side and failed to continue the impressive form shown at Liverpool.

He made just 18 starts for PSG last season and seems likely to desire more first-team action with the World Cup on the horizon.

He has been linked with a departure from the Parc des Princes and was linked with a move to Newcastle last December (per L'Equipe).

Whelan believes Wijnaldum would be a good signing for the Magpies if they were to pursue the midfielder this summer.

He told Football Insider:

“He’s a fantastic player and I was very surprised when he left Liverpool. He is one of these players who can play that attacking midfield role better than most.”

Whelan believes Wijnaldum would make a good midfield partner for Bruno Guimares at St James' Park and would be a good signing. He added:

"If Newcastle can go back in for him and get him next to Bruno Guimaraes – that’s a pretty formidable midfield. There is lots of experience and international quality in there. I think he could be that missing cog. He could provide the quality and creativity that Newcastle’s front men will relish.”

Acclaimed transfer expert Fabrizio Romano (via CaughtOffside) reports that Wijnaldum will make a decision when PSG resolve their managerial situation.

Mauricio Pochettino's future at the Ligue 1 champions is under intense speculation, with Romano reporting that the Parisians are set to sack their boss.

Newcastle United could be contending with the likes of Liverpool soon

The top sides such as City, Liverpool and Chelsea need to be wary

The Magpies enjoyed an impressive end to the Premier League season having dwindled with the risk of relegation in the early stages.

Eddie Howe's appointment in November, coinciding with the Saudi-led consortium's takeover of the club in October, paid dividends. The signings of Kieran Trippier, Bruno Guimaraes and Matt Target have all paid off, with the Toons finishing comfortably mid-table in the 11th spot.

With the new season on the horizon, Newcastle can be expected to go into the market and spend big with the club, now the richest in world football.

They look to be contending among the big guns in the near future with the likes of Manchester City, Liverpool and Chelsea needing to keep an eye out.

Howe's impressive stint at the helm is earning plaudits and the attraction of being part of the new era on Tyneside could lure many top talent.

