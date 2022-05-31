"He organizes at the back" - Paul Robinson suggests Manchester United target will help Harry Maguire 'get back to his best'

Former Premier League goalkeeper Paul Robinson believes Ajax youngster Jurrien Timber will add leadership to Manchester United's defence.

Erik ten Hag has taken the reins at Old Trafford ahead of the 2022-23 season. The Dutchman's arrival from Ajax has seen Manchester United being linked with a host of players from the Eredivisie club.

Among the Ajax players linked with a move to the Premier League giants ahead of the transfer window is Timber. Unlike other rumors, the Red Devils are said to be 'seriously interested' in signing the defender.

UtdFaithfuls @UtdFaithfuls Jurrien Timber to Man Utd Jurrien Timber to Man Utd 👀⏳ https://t.co/6PEK0fkbqQ

Ten Hag is reportedly a huge admirer of the centre-back and is keen to take him to England. The Dutch tactician has even urged Manchester United to splurge a combined £115 million to sign Timber and Benfica forward Darwin Nunez.

Providing his thoughts on Timber, Robinson claimed that the 20-year-old would be an 'upgrade' on Victor Lindelof. The former Tottenham Hotspur number 1 is also of the view that Timber would help Harry Maguire 'get back to his best'.

“Timber is a leader. He organizes at the back. He would definitely be an upgrade on Lindelof. I think he could be good alongside [Raphael] Varane or Maguire. Maguire is not a bad player. He is just in a bad place and has been on a bad run of form."

“Under a new manager I think we will see the Maguire that we know. It will be a fresh start. Having a player like Timber alongside him would only help. I think Maguire will get back to his best with a top-class centre-half next to him.”

Maguire had a largely underwhelming 2021-22 campaign with Manchester United. The England international was often criticized for the Red Devils' poor performances in the recently-concluded term. However, Robinson has backed him to bounce back under Ten Hag.

Fabrizio Romano provides update on Manchester United's pursuit of Timber

Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano recently revealed that the Red Devils have discussed Timber as an option to strengthen their defence internally. He wrote on Twitter:

"Manchester United discussed Jurrien Timber again internally in the last 48h. Timber’s name [alongside Pau Torres] was also mentioned in the first meeting between Man Utd and ten Hag, days ago. More to follow - as Man United will decide next steps on centre backs soon."

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #MUFC



More to follow - as Man United will decide next steps on centre backs soon. Manchester United discussed Jurrien Timber again internally in the last 48h. Timber’s name [alongside Pau Torres] was also mentioned in the first meeting between Man Utd and ten Hag, days ago.More to follow - as Man United will decide next steps on centre backs soon. Manchester United discussed Jurrien Timber again internally in the last 48h. Timber’s name [alongside Pau Torres] was also mentioned in the first meeting between Man Utd and ten Hag, days ago. 🔴🇳🇱 #MUFCMore to follow - as Man United will decide next steps on centre backs soon.

It now remains to be seen how much money it will take for the Old Trafford outfit to lure Timber away from Ajax this summer.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far