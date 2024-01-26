"He's 100 percent committed" - PL manager responds to rumors linking attacker with move to Chelsea and Arsenal

Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe is adamant that he wants to keep hold of Chelsea and Arsenal target Callum Wilson.

The Evening Standard reports that the two London rivals and Manchester United are on red alert regarding Wilson's situation at St James' Park. It's claimed that the Magpies may be open to selling the English striker for £18 million to ensure they remain in line with Premier League profit and sustainability rules.

Wilson, 31, has been in fine form this season, posting eight goals and one assist in 20 games across competitions. His potential availability is enticing with Chelsea and Arsenal eager to bolster their attacks.

However, Howe insisted that the veteran frontman is focused on Newcastle and that the club don't want to sell him. He said (via transfer expert Fabrizio Romano):

"Once again, he’s 100% committed to this club. We want to keep Callum. But obviously some things are out of my control."

Chelsea are on the lookout for a new striker amid Mauricio Pochettino's side's struggles in front of goal this season. Summer signing Nicolas Jackson is yet to fully adapt to Premier League football while Armando Broja could reportedly be sold this month.

As for Arsenal, they are in a similar situation with Mikel Arteta's frontline failing to replicate their stunning form last season. Gabriel Jesus, Bukayo Saka, and Gabriel Martinelli have 13 league goals between them so far this campaign.

Wilson has a year left on his contract with Newcastle having been at the Tyneside outfit since September 2020. He's netted 46 goals and contributed 11 assists in 102 games across competitions.

Napoli superstar Victor Osimhen will leave at the end of the season amid links to Chelsea and Arsenal

Victor Osimhen is set to leave Napoli.

Another striker who has been on Chelsea and Arsenal's radar is Napoli's Victor Osimhen. The Nigerian is one of Europe's most coveted frontmen as he continues to enjoy a prolific spell at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium.

Osimhen, 25, has bagged eight goals and three assists in 18 games across competitions this season. He won Serie A's Golden Boot last season, with 26 goals in 32 games.

The Nigerian international signed a new contract with Napoli in December. But, he recently admitted that he'd made a decision regarding his future beyond this season.

The Serie A giants' president Aurelio De Laurentiis has confirmed that Osimhen will be leaving in the summer. He said (via football.london):

"This was already known since this summer, our negotiations [over the new contract] were friendly, otherwise it would not have been so long. We knew he would go to Real Madrid, PSG or a top English club.”

There is reportedly a release clause in Osimhen's contract worth around £113 million. Both Chelsea and Arsenal will fork out a hefty fee to bring the forward to the Premier League.