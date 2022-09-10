"He's on €15m gross wages" - Club director explains why deal to sign PSG star fell through

Napoli director Cristiano Guintoli has stated that they have completely rescinded their interest in Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) goalkeeper Keylor Navas.

The former Real Madrid man is out of Christophe Galtier's plans at the Parc des Princes and finds himself playing back-up to first-choice Gianluigi Donnarumma.

He was looking to leave the club during the summer transfer window in search of regular minutes. Napoli were one of the sides interested in signing him on loan. However, Partenopei director Guintoli has now clarified that they will not return back in the January window to sign the PSG shot-stopper.

Guintoli also revealed why the Serie A club were unable to sign Navas on loan this summer. The Costa Rica international and the Ligue 1 giants failed to find an agreement on the wages they would be paying Navas while he was on loan.

The Napoli director said, via The Sun:

"Keylor Navas deal collapsed because there was no agreement between PSG and player's camp on the salary: he's on €15m gross wages per season. We will not try again for Navas in January - it's over."

The 35-year-old was the first-choice keeper for the Parisians between 2019 and 2021. However, Donnarumma arrived as a free agent from AC Milan last summer. After that, the two had to share their time between the posts under Mauricio Pochettino.

Navas made 26 appearances for PSG in the 2021-22 campaign across competitions while Donnarumma made 24.

However, Galtier has made it clear that he will not be alternating between the two and that the Italian is going to be his go-to man to guard the goal.

The Costa Rican has not started a single game this season and is likely to be pushing for an exit come January.

Christophe Galiter will not disturb the established hierarchy at PSG

The Parisian manager has clearly explained his stance on the goalkeeper dilemma in his team and has in fact insisted that there isn't one. Galtier has chosen Donnarumma as his first-choice keeper and he isn't looking to make any exceptions to that.

The PSG boss insisted that Navas would only start in case of a suspension or injury. He may make an appearance here and there in domestic competitions. Galtier said, via The Sun:

"This does not change my hierarchy decision, with Gianluigi as number one and Keylor as number two. Now that the summer market is over, I do not forbid myself to have a reflection, to know if Keylor, like every number two, must play sometimes, in case of suspension, injury."

The Frenchman added:

"I knew that in Saint-Étienne, where there was an injury to number one and number two had not participated in many games. It is a reflection, but the hierarchy is established, and it stays that way.”

Navas has played 106 six games for PSG since joining from Real Madrid in 2019.

