"He’s an example, a key player in the dressing room" - Christophe Galtier drops massive hint on PSG superstar's future

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) manager Christophe Galtier has hinted that Sergio Ramos will remain at the Parc des Princes.

Ramos' contract with the Parisians expires at the end of the season. The 37-year-old has enjoyed a fruitful campaign, featuring 39 times across competitions. He has helped Galtier's side keep 11 clean sheets and has had four goal contributions.

Reports claim that Ramos is headed to Al Nassr to link up with his former Real Madrid teammate Cristiano Ronaldo. However, Galtier has suggested that talks are being held for the defender to continue at PSG (via transfer expert Fabrizio Romano):

"He’s an example, a key player in the dressing room. I know on his future there are discussions ongoing between the board and him."

Galtier added:

"“I’m very happy with Sergio’s season and what he brings on/off the pitch."

Ramos arrived at the Parc des Princes as a free agent in 2021 after leaving Madrid. He endured a difficult debut season with the Ligue 1 giants due to injury. However, he has become a mainstay in Galtier's side this season as they look to defend their league title.

The Spaniard's wife, Pilar Rubio, though said that she doesn't know if Ramos will be at PSG beyond this summer:

"I don’t know if we’re going to stay in Paris or if we’re going to come back (to Spain). And the worst thing is that I won’t know until the last moment, so I don’t think not even on this subject.”

La Liga president Javier Tebas says PSG's Lionel Messi's return to Barcelona won't be easy

Barcelona want to reunite with Lionel Messi.

PSG forward Lionel Messi continues to be linked with a sensational return to Barcelona.

The Argentine icon's contract at the Parc des Princes expires at the end of the season. Talks over a renewal have stalled, with the legendary attacker being Barca's main transfer target.

However, La Liga president Javier Tebas has deemed Messi's potential return to the Camp Nou as difficult, telling RMC Sport:

“As of today Messi’s return to Barca looks quite difficult. What salary would Messi have? Barca is not like PSG who have a petrol tap and money for big salaries.”

Barca have been asked to reduce their wage bill by more than €200 million. Their financial complications led to Messi's departure in 2021. He joined the Parisians on a free transfer and has been in red-hot form this season, bagging 20 goals and 19 assists in 36 games across competitions.

