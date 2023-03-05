"He’s hard to replace" - Paul Merson doesn't believe Liverpool-linked Chelsea star can take Roberto Firmino's place at Anfield

Pundit Paul Merson doesn't believe Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount can replace Roberto Firmino at Liverpool.

Journalist Florian Plettenberg recently reported that Firmino is set to leave Anfield at the end of the season following the expiration of his contract. That would bring an end to the Brazilian attacker's eight-year stay at Merseyside.

Firmino often tends to drop deep and link play up, unlike a traditional No. 9. Many believe Chelsea midfielder Mount, who has been linked with a move to Liverpool, can don that role with Darwin Nunez up front. However, Merson doesn't think so, telling Sky Sports (via HITC):

“I don’t think that’s Mason Mount’s position, if I am being honest. I think he plays in a three, the right of a three and gets into them little pockets. What Bobby Firmino did is that he knitted the other two together. Mane and Salah. He knitted it. He was the one that come short. You had to go and pick him up, because he was so intelligent and so bright."

He added:

“That then gave Salah and Mane the chance to be making outside-to-inside runs. And they were unplayable. The best three about. They worked harder than anybody else and had all the guile and goals in them as well. I think he’s hard to replace. I don’t think they have replaced him, with his injuries. I don’t think they are anywhere near the team without him. I think he is a special footballer.”

Firmino, 31, has scored 107 goals and provided 78 assists in 353 games for Liverpool. He formed a lethal trio with Sadio Mane (now at Bayern Munich) and Mohamed Salah, winning multiple titles.

Mount, meanwhile, has been linked with a move away from Chelsea in the summer, with his contract expiring in 2024. He has registered 33 goals and 37 assists in 192 games for the Blues.

Chelsea return to winning ways as Liverpool gear up to face Manchester United

Graham Potter's side beat Leeds United 1-0 at Stamford Bridge in the Premier League on Saturday (March 4). It was only their third win in 16 games across competitions and came after three consecutive losses.

Chelsea are tenth in the standings, 11 points behind fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur and with a game in hand.

Liverpool, meanwhile, are sixth, six points behind Spurs and with two games in hand. They host arch-rivals Manchester United on Sunday (March 5) and will move to fifth place with a win.

