“He’s proven right now” – Scott Minto names signing that ‘would be absolutely superb’ for Chelsea

Former Chelsea defender Scott Minto has urged the club to sign Bayern Munich’s Robert Lewandowski to replace Romelu Lukaku.

Speaking on talkSPORT, Minto said that Robert Lewandowski would be the ideal target for the London club in the short term.

Romelu Lukaku scored a grand total of eight goals this past season and his £97 million move has proved a failure. Lewandowski, on the other hand, is a free agent at the end of June and is looking to move away from Bayern Munich.

The German club has insisted that it does not want to sell the Polish striker. Club president Herbert Hainer stated that he will play for them as long as he is under contract (as reported by Sports Illustrated).

Barcelona have been closely linked with the player who is expected to leave nevertheless. The striker has reportedly agreed a contract with Barcelona already (as per SPORT) and Scott Minto wants the Blues to make a late swoop.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #CFC



€10m fee expected by Chicago for 2004-born GK Slonina. Gabriel Slonina deal update. Chelsea are now really close to signing the talented goalkeeper, they are pushing after Real Madrid bid rejected - talks are in progress with Chelsea to get the deal done soon.€10m fee expected by Chicago for 2004-born GK Slonina. Gabriel Slonina deal update. Chelsea are now really close to signing the talented goalkeeper, they are pushing after Real Madrid bid rejected - talks are in progress with Chelsea to get the deal done soon. 🚨🔵 #CFC€10m fee expected by Chicago for 2004-born GK Slonina. https://t.co/N2cUflb5Vx

Minto said:

“Lewandowski would be absolutely superb in the short term. Even if he’s on a two-year contract, he might get away with a three. He’s proven right now. Chelsea are all about the here and now, they have been for the last two decades.”

Chelsea expected to splurge big in the summer despite new ownership

Chelsea’s new ownership under Todd Boehly has promised to invest considerable money into the club in the next few years. Boehly owns multiple famous franchises including the LA Lakers, LA Dodgers , Cloud9 and now the Blues. The recent sale has caused quite a few problems, especially with respect to the transfer market.

Multiple major players are expected to leave, including the likes of Andreas Christensen, who is on his way to Barcelona, and Romelu Lukaku, who is looking to return to Inter Milan. Antonio Rudiger has already been announced by Real Madrid as their new player.

The Blues will need to add multiple stars in order to keep up with Liverpool and Manchester City.

MailOnline Sport @MailSport Robert Lewandowski launches a new attack on Bayern Munich Robert Lewandowski launches a new attack on Bayern Munich 😳 https://t.co/4GvoTK61Ow

Both teams are also expected to splurge on the transfer market and the Blues will need to add quality if they are to have a chance to match up to them.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far