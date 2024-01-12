“He’s not realising his potential” - Mikael Silvestre delivers worrying verdict on Arsenal linked defender

Mikael Silvestre raised concerns over Arsenal's defensive transfer target Matthijs de Ligt, who currently plays for Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich.

The Gunners are reportedly eyeing a move for the Netherlands international to bolster their central defensive department, as per The Athletic. However, the north Londoners already possess multiple options who can play in the position.

First-choice centre-halfs William Saliba and Gabriel have made certain of their place in Arsenal's starting XI. Meanwhile, Takehiro Tomiyasu, Ben White, Jakub Kiwior, and the injured Jurrien Timber can all fill in when needed.

Regardless, Silvestre is unsure of de Ligt's potential impact upon arriving at the Emirates.

He told Esports community GG Recon (via HITC):

"I haven’t had the chance to see a lot of De Ligt lately and assess his current form. But it’s evident that he’s not realising his potential. He was unbelievable for Ajax when they reached the Champions League semi-finals in 2019. But, since then, we haven’t seen a great improvement from Matthijs in terms of his development and that raises some questions."

The 24-year-old defender moved to Bayern Munich from Juventus for a reported €80 million in the summer of 2022. This season, he's made eight Bundesliga appearances.

“Can he go to the next level? Can he get to the same level as Virgil van Dijk? When you show so much maturity at a young age, like he did as the captain of Ajax, you expect these players to kick on", Silvestre added.

With no guaranteed starts at Arsenal, it is unlikely that de Ligt would wish for a move to the Premier League outfit.

Arsenal receive massive injury boost as summer signing is spotted training in Dubai

Jurrien Timber (via Getty Images)

Arsenal summer signing Jurrien Timber has been spotted in the Gunners' winter training camp in Dubai (via Mirror). The news comes as a huge boost for fans and Mikel Arteta, who have seen little of the Netherlands international since his arrival.

Timber was signed for a reported €40 million and has been sidelined after picking up an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury on his Premier League debut. He was brought off during Arsenal's 2-1 win at the Emirates against Nottingham Forest on August 12.

In that fixture, the 22-year-old defender was used at left-back despite being a central defensive player. Timber can also play as a right-back and it will be interesting to see where he fits in following his return.