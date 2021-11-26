"He’s a Rolls Royce of a player"- Tim Sherwood hails Chelsea star as a 'special talent', but believes he needs to 'start listening' to Thomas Tuchel

Former Premier League winning captain Tim Sherwood has heaped praise on Chelsea midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek. Sherwood has commended Loftus-Cheek for his recent performances, but said that he still has room for improvement.

The 25-year-old midfielder has made 12 appearances across competitions this season, providing three assists. Sherwood said that Loftus-Cheek is a 'Rolls Royce' of a player and could play a part in the absence of N'Golo Kante.

Speaking on the Kelly and Wrighty Show (via The Chelsea Chronicle), Sherwood said about Loftus-Cheek:

“He might get his opportunity now. Kante came off the other night; he (Loftus-Cheek) came on and did really well. He’s got really special feet. He’s a Rolls Royce of a player, in my opinion."

Sherwood believes Ruben Loftus-Cheek can improve further. The 25-year-old midfielder should trust the coaching team and work hard to make an impact in Chelsea's first team. The former Tottenham manager added:

“He just needs to get his head down. He’s got all the attributes; he just needs to start listening to the manager. He needs to trust the manager. Special talent for me. Different to Kante, completely different.”

Ruben Loftus-Cheek might force himself into Thomas Tuchel's plans for the remainder of the season. The 25-year-old midfielder came on in the first half against Juventus following an injury to N'Golo Kante.

The injury to Kante means Thomas Tuchel now has three options to pick from - Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Ross Barkley and Saul Niguez. However, Loftus-Cheek is likely to get more game time among the trio.

Ruben Loftus-Cheek is slowly finding his feet at Chelsea this season. The 25-year-old midfielder missed the first five Premier League games. But he has now featured in the last seven, making a few goal contributions.

LDN @LDNFootbalI Stop Ruben Loftus-Cheek if you can… 💪 Stop Ruben Loftus-Cheek if you can… 💪 https://t.co/IcgAxUmqhz

Chelsea are on course for a successful 2021-22 campaign

Chelsea have made a bright start to their 2021-22 campaign. The Blues are atop the Premier League standings, having amassed 29 points from their opening 12 games. Chelsea are three points clear of Manchester City and four ahead of Liverpool.

The Blues have also started their Champions League title defence in style. Thomas Tuchel's men qualified for the Round of 16 after beating Juventus 4-0 at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea's success has been based on a rock-solid defence that has also contributed massively up front. Reece James has led the pack with five goals, while Trevor Chalobah, Antonio Rudiger and Ben Chilwell have also scored.

B/R Football @brfootball Chelsea's defense is doing it all this season 🔥 Chelsea's defense is doing it all this season 🔥 https://t.co/dQV2WB61jn

ALSO READ Article Continues below

The Blues have only conceded four goals in the ongoing Premier League, while conceding just once in the Champions League.

Edited by Bhargav