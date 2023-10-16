"He's a top player, but not a Man City player" - Pundit explains why PSG star Kylian Mbappe might struggle if he joins Manchester City

IChelsea legend Marcel Desailly has provided an interesting argument as to why Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Kylian Mbappe shouldn't join Manchester City.

The 24-year-old's future at the Parc des Princes is uncertain after he informed them he wouldn't extend his contract in the summer. The French forward has just months left on his deal and speculation is growing as to where he could end up in 2024.

Manchester City have been touted as an option despite already possessing proflic center-forward Erling Haaland. Former City left-back Gael Clichy reckons if Kylian Mbappe were to join Pep Guardiola's treble winners, it would be game over for the rest of Europe:

''Mbappe going to Manchester City will be game-over! Him going to City would be great, but the Premier League is the most challenging league in the world."

However, Desailly has explained why he feels a move to the Etihad could lead to Mbappe struggling. He doesn't view his fellow countryman as a City player (via GOAL):

“I know [Gael] Clichy said he’d thrive at City, but It won't be easy if Mbappe goes to City. It sounds strange, but I don't think Mbappe is meant to play for City. There is too much discipline. In France, we say that the way City play doesn't leave much room for individuals."

Desailly then claimed that Bernardo Silva and Jack Grealish's desire to play as attacking midfielders had been ended by Guardiola's playing identity:

"With all their passing, they don't really suit players who want to take defenders on. They pass, they move. [Bernardo] Silva and [Jack] Grealish both have the ability to play number ten, but that's been killed by [Pep] Guardiola's philosophy. He wants them to stay on their side, get the ball, show speed, play the balls, and receive the ball back, and play one-twos."

The former France international finished by insisting that although the PSG attacker is a top player, he just doesn't suit the Cityzens:

"Mbappe doesn't do that. He uses the ball to make the difference. The other players will look at him with confusion as he's not supposed to do that! There'll be a drop in his confidence if he doesn't start well there, either. He's a top player, but not a Man City player.”

Kylian Mbappe is, for many, the greatest attacker in European football at the moment. He wreaked havoc in Ligue 1 last season, with 41 goals and 10 assists in 43 games across competitions.

The PSG superstar has started this season with eight goals in nine games across competitions. He's earned himself a nomination for the 2023 Ballon d'Or.

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola played down links to PSG's Kylian Mbappe in the summer

Pep Guardiola ruled out a move for Kylian Mbappe.

Guardiola poured cold water on any possibility of Kylian Mbappe arriving at Manchester City during the summer. The France captain was cast out of PSG's first team after refusing to commit his future to the club.

Manchester City were one of several European giants mooted to make a move for the 2018 FIFA World Cup winner. However, Guardiola suggested that it's a well-known secret that Mbappe's desire is to join La Liga giants Real Madrid (via ManagingMadrid):

"We will not sign Kylian Mbappe, he’s not joining Man City — all of you know where he wants to go.”

Mbappe remained at the Parc des Princes after holding positive talks with PSG. However, he's not extended his contract and Madrid are lingering in the background ahead of his current deal expiring in 2024.