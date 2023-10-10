“It’s not true” - Real Madrid board member reveals fresh details of failed Kylian Mbappe pursuit this summer

Real Madrid board member Jose Manuel Otero has refuted Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) president Nasser Al-Khelaifi's claims that Kylian Mbappe had a secret agreement with the La Liga giants.

Sky Sports reported in July that the Parisians' higher-ups suspected foul play in Madrid's attempts to sign Mbappe. They believed that the 24-year-old has agreed to join Los Blancos in 2024 when his contract expires.

However, Otero insisted that this isn't the case and that Real Madrid are approaching the potential signing of the French superstar in a legal manner. He told Spanish outlet Blanca Remontada (via Madrid Xtra):

"If we had taken a wrong step with Mbappe, PSG would have tried to react against Real Madrid. Real Madrid know perfectly well what they can and should do."

Otero continued:

"If Mbappé comes - I hope in 2024 - he will come in a legal way, without anyone being able to accuse us of having made a pact. What they took for granted last year, that Al Khelaïfi said he had an agreement with Real Madrid: it's not true."

Otero also claimed that the France captain would have to give up lucrative bonuses to secure a move to the Santiago Bernabeu. The La Liga giants would have had to fork out a hefty fee to sign him with reports indicating a €200 million valuation.

Mbappe informed PSG at the start of the summer that he wasn't going to commit his future to the club. This saw him placed into a squad of undesirables although he always wanted to see out the remaining year of his contract.

Reports claim that PSG were considering taking the matter to FIFA with a complaint about their suspicions regarding Los Blancos' approach. But, the French superstar held positive talks with the Ligue 1 champions and was reinstated into Luis Enrique's squad.

Still, talk of a future move to Madrid hasn't subsided and Mbappe has just eight months left on his contract. He's been in scintillating form this season with eight goals in nine games across competitions.

Toni Kroos admits Real Madrid want to sign PSG superstar Mbappe

Toni Kroos (left) acknowledged the PSG star as a top player.

Los Blancos midfielder Toni Kroos claimed back in January that the La Liga giants were interested in signing Mbappe. He told the Spanish TV channel TVE (via OneFootball):

"It's no secret that Real Madrid want him and are interested in his signing. He's a top, top player and we always want the best players in our club."

Those comments came amid speculation over PSG's all-time top goalscorer who enjoyed a prolific 2022-23 campaign. He bagged 41 goals and 10 assists in 43 games across competitions, winning his sixth Ligue 1 title.

However, his Parisian side crashed out of the UEFA Champions League in the Round of 16 for the second consecutive season. The Ligue 1 giants' failures on the European stage are often attributed as a reason he may want to join the 14-time European champions.