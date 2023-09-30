"He’s a top, top player" - Micah Richards claims Arsenal should have signed Chelsea target in the summer

Arsenal should have signed Chelsea target Victor Osimhen during the summer transfer window. That's according to former Manchester City defender Micah Richards who reckons the Napoli striker would have been a marvellous signing for the Gunners.

Although Arsenal have not been particularly poor this season, they could have done a lot better if they had a great striker leading their attack. The Gunners have had to rely on an inconsistent Gabriel Jesus, an inexperienced Eddie Nketiah and a struggling Kai Harvertz up front.

With a striker like Victor Osimhen, Mikel Arteta's men could've won some of the games they've drawn in the top flight this term. Richards reckons the Londoners slacked by not making a move for the Napoli star during the summer.

“Marvellous, he would be absolutely marvellous anywhere," the Englishman said on Rest is Football podcast. "This player is one of the best strikers.

“I was saying Arsenal should have bought him in the summer. It might have cost a little bit too much then. His price might have gone down a little bit if they want to do a deal (in January). But, yeah, he’s a top, top player."

It goes without saying that Osimhen is one of the finest strikers in world football at the moment. The Nigerian forward finished as the top scorer in Serie A last season, bagging 26 goals and five assists in 32 games to fire Napoli to the Scudetto.

Osimhen has continued from where he left off this term, recording four goals and one assist in seven league games.

Arsenal and Chelsea to battle for Victor Osimhen in 2024

According Football Transfers, Arsenal have held talks with Victor Osimhen's representatives over a potential transfer in 2024. Chelsea are also said to be monitoring his situation at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona.

It's worth noting that the player is not on great terms with Napoli at the moment. The club's TikTok account mocked him for missing a penalty during the goalless draw with Bologna on Sunday, which could spark a potential exit.

The Chelsea target has a market value of €120 million, according to Transfermarkt. He has two years left in his contract with Napoli, so he won't come cheap.