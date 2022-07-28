"He takes us all for idiots" - Javier Tebas launches attack on PSG and club president Nasser Al-Khelaifi

The war of words between La Liga president Javier Tebas and PSG chief Nasser Al-Khelaifi has stretched even further. Shortly after filing a complaint with UEFA accusing the Parisians of breaking Financial Fair Play rules with their renewal of Kylian Mbappe, the Liga chief has followed up with the case as he continues to attack his counterpart.

During a press conference on the occasion of the Kick Off Gala, Javier Tebas alleged that there was a conflict of interest with Nasser Al-Khelaifi, who is the president of BeIn Sports, an enterprise that sells rights at UEFA, and president of the ECA.

“The French courts have granted me a precautionary measure, but we will continue to denounce PSG," the Spaniard was quoted as saying (via Le10Sport).

"We also went the UEFA way and we are going to go a Swiss way because we think there is a conflict of interest with the president of PSG, who is the president of Bein Sports, a company that sells rights at UEFA, and president of the ECA, which is a body of UEFA within the clubs."

Javier Tebas also furthered his attack on Nasser Al-Khelaifi, claiming that rules do not exist for his side. The La Liga president also vowed to keep fighting to achieve 'cheat-free football'.

Madrid Xtra @MadridXtra 🎙| Javier Tebas (La Liga president): "Real Madrid cannot be compared to PSG because PSG cheat." 🎙| Javier Tebas (La Liga president): "Real Madrid cannot be compared to PSG because PSG cheat." @carrusel 🚨🎙| Javier Tebas (La Liga president): "Real Madrid cannot be compared to PSG because PSG cheat." @carrusel

He said:

"Al-Khelaïfi is another level, he takes us all for idiots (he himself doesn't believe his lies) and he shows up in Marca to lecture with the superiority and arrogance of a 'new rich man'. The rules do not exist for PSG. We will continue to fight for sustainable and cheat-free football.

Javier Tebas annoyed with PSG over Kylian Mbappe renewal

Javier Tebas has no intention of dropping his war with the Parisians anytime soon.

The La Liga president was expecting to welcome the French attacker to his division this summer. However, the Parisians managed to change the player's mind in the dying minutes and tied him to a new contract.

Tebas believes there were irregularities with the deal as he alleged that the Parisians didn't comply with Financial Fair Play rules in the renewal of the winger's contract.

The Liga president has since filed a complaint against the French club and had a war of words with their president Nasser Al-Khelaifi in recent weeks.

