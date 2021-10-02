"He thinks about football all the time" - Danilo on Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola

Former Manchester City full-back Danilo recently spoke about his old manager Pep Guardiola, revealing how the Spanish master-mind struggles to 'switch off'. The Brazilian international spent two glorious seasons at the Etihad before jumping ship to join his current home, Juventus.

Danilo has had the privilege of being tutored by some of the most acclaimed coaches, including Zinedine Zidane, Massimiliano Allegri, and Pep Guardiola. However, he opened up about his relationship with the latter, reiterating how he 'treats his wife like his players when off the clock'. Danilo said:

"I’ve been lucky, they are different, but they are all winners. I have tried to learn from everyone. It was with Guardiola that I changed my way of seeing things, I didn’t play much also because of an injury. It’s true that it’s not easy to have a good relationship with him."

Danilo added:

"He's never relaxed, he thinks about football all the time. I think at home, in the evening, he puts his wife on the couch as if she were a player on the pitch!"

Danilo was brought on board by Pep with the aim of reinforcing Manchester City's already impressive-looking backline. However, the Brazilian struggled to hit the ground running because of his injuries and spent most of his time on the sidelines during his second campaign.

Manchester City aiming to keep their title defense on track in a test against Liverpool

Pep Guardiola has purchased several high-profile defenders during his stint with Manchester City, including Ruben Dias, Aymeric Laporte and Joao Cancelo, among several others.

Manchester City v Norwich City - Premier League

Sadly, the Cityzens have failed to get their hands on a European title after dominating the domestic league for as long as fans can remember. Manchester City's loss against PSG was just another reminder of how tough things have been for them at a European level.

Manchester City @ManCity



Which is your fave? 🤔



🔷 #ManCity | mancity.com Our top five goals against Liverpool at Anfield 💪Which is your fave? 🤔 Our top five goals against Liverpool at Anfield 💪



Which is your fave? 🤔



🔷 #ManCity | mancity.com https://t.co/UFCeWZ8OTB

However, all hope is not lost. Manchester City defeated Chelsea at Stamford Bridge last week, which will give them enough confidence to go against the former Champions League winners when they lock horns with Liverpool tomorrow.

Also Read

It's safe to say, the clash will be the most-watched game of the weekend as it serves as an early 'title decider'.

Manchester City's match against Liverpool will kick off at 4:30 GMT on Sunday (October 3rd).

Catch Fabrizio Romano's and Paul Merson's latest column on our SK Experts tab! Click here

Edited by Ritwik Kumar

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far