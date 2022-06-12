“His wife Lorena can’t take it anymore” – Christian Vieri reveals hilarious request from ‘special’ former Inter teammate Alvaro Recoba’s partner

Former Inter Milan striker Christian Vieri has revealed a funny request he received from the wife of a former teammate. The former Nerazzurri star lifted the lid on the friendly rivalry he and former teammate Alvaro Recoba had while playing tennis in their retirement and how it affects his friend’s wife.

Speaking to Gazzetta dello Sport (via Sempre Inter), the Inter legend revealed that he and Recoba remain competitive in retirement, which frustrates Recoba's wife:

“His wife Lorena can’t take it anymore. She asks me to let him win so he would calm down. In order to challenge me, when I lived in the U.S.A., he would do Montevideo-Miami-Montevideo in a few hours, he would play, lose and go home.

"Joking aside, Chino is special. To give me a hand with the Bobo Summer Cup he used to travel very long distances even when he only had a few days to play. The other night I was looking back at my Inter goals and I realised that at least 60-70% of the goals I owe to Chino.”

It is refreshing to see the pair maintain a strong friendship after all these years and remain in good enough shape to keep up on the tennis court. Vieri could perhaps let his friend win at least one match for a change.

Inter will look to win the Serie A title once again in the 2022/23 season

Juventus' reign of domestic dominance seems to have come to an end in Italian football, as the giants of Turin have not won a league title since 2020.

Inter won the Scudetto in 2021, with 91 points, capturing hearts with their goalscoring and brilliant displays. AC Milan snatched the title from their longtime rivals this season, however, and the Nerrazurri missed out narrowly, finishing second, just two points behind.

Romelu Lukaku was a key factor in their brilliant title-winning campaign in 2021, but they sold him off to Chelsea. He wasn't there to guide them to consecutive Scudetti wins, but there's a good chance Lukaku might return to the Giuseppe Meazza this season.

According to numerous reports, a loan deal might be worked out which could see the Nerazurri's former marksman return to the club.

