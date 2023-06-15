"I can’t believe it yet" - Chelsea target confirms move to PSG

Chelsea look to have missed out on Manuel Ugarte to Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) after the midfielder confirmed a deal is close with the Ligue 1 champions.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano reports that Ugarte has already had a medical with the Parisians and signed his contract. The deal will reportedly be made official in July, ending speculation he could be headed to Stamford Bridge.

Ugarte has confirmed that he is joining PSG from Sporting CP while on international duty with Uruguay. The midfielder told Record:

“I’m resting a bit and then it will be time to start at PSG. I’m going to a giant club, I can’t believe it yet… I’m very happy."

Romano reports that the 22-year-old will be joining the Ligue 1 champions from Sporting for €60 million. Chelsea dropped out of the race for the Uruguayan as they were unwilling to match that fee.

Ugarte has been a standout performer at the Jose Alvalade Stadium this season. He has made 47 appearances across competitions, providing one goal. The midfielder has been the anchor for Ruben Amorim's side which finished fourth in the Primeira Liga.

Chelsea's decision to cool their interest may surprise many given the amount of money spent by the Premier League giants recently. They have parted with over €500 million since the club's change in ownership in May 2022.

However, the Blues will now consider other options as Ugarte is all but confirmed as a new PSG player. One midfielder on their radar is Brighton & Hove Albion's Moises Caicedo. They are reportedly willing to match any offer Arsenal make for the Ecuadorian.

Chelsea's Kalidou Koulibaly could join Bayern Munich as PSG-linked Lucas Hernandez's replacement

Koulibaly could head to Bayern this summer.

Bavarian Football Works reports that Bayern Munich defender Lucas Hernandez has told the club he wants to leave and join PSG this summer. The Frenchman is wanted by the Parisians and he could depart the Allianz Arena.

This leaves Bayern in need of a replacement and Sky Sports journalist Ginaluca Di Marzio reports that they may turn to Chelsea's Kalidou Koulibaly. The Senegalese defender has been the subject of a loan offer from Inter Milan.

However, the west London giants have rejected the loan proposal and the Bavarians may become frontrunners for his signature. The 31-year-old has struggled at Stamford Bridge since arriving from Napoli last summer for €38 million.

Koulibaly has lacked form in the Premier League, making 32 appearances across competitions. He helped Chelsea keep 10 clean sheets and chipped in with three goal contributions.

Yet, Koulibaly came in and out of the Blues' starting lineup amid his lack of form. He has three years left on his contract with Mauricio Pochettino's side.

