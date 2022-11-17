“I didn’t give any interview” - Brazilian sensation Endrick’s father debunks Real Madrid transfer rumor as PSG and Chelsea stay in chase

Brazilian sensation Endrick's father has debunked Real Madrid transfer rumors as Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) reportedly continue to chase the wonderkid.

Endrick has emerged as one of the most sought-after footballers on the planet. He has been linked with a host of clubs from across Europe, including Real Madrid.

Endrick's father has claimed that he has not given any interviews regarding his son's move to Real Madrid. He has also confirmed that there is no plan to travel to the Spanish capital in the next few weeks. As quoted by Fabrizio Romano, he said:

“I didn’t give any interview, and I never spoke about any travel to Madrid in the next weeks. There’s no travel scheduled as things stand.”

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #Endrick



“There’s no travel scheduled as things stand”, Endrick’s father added.



Real Madrid, PSG and Chelsea are still frontrunners. Douglas Ramos, Endrick’s father, tells me: “I didn’t give any interview, and I never spoke about any travel to Madrid in the next weeks”.“There’s no travel scheduled as things stand”, Endrick’s father added.Real Madrid, PSG and Chelsea are still frontrunners. Douglas Ramos, Endrick’s father, tells me: “I didn’t give any interview, and I never spoke about any travel to Madrid in the next weeks”. 🚨🇧🇷 #Endrick“There’s no travel scheduled as things stand”, Endrick’s father added.Real Madrid, PSG and Chelsea are still frontrunners. https://t.co/KpTIl9accb

Romano has also reported that Los Blancos are leading the chase for the in-demand attacker along with PSG and Chelsea.

The striker is being regarded as the next big thing from Brazil and has already caught the eye at senior level despite being just 16 years of age.

Endrick has scored three goals and produced one assist in seven senior appearances so far for Palmeiras.

As reported by Metro earlier this month, Manchester City, Manchester United, Arsenal and Barcelona are also chasing the signature of the promising attacker.

Endrick is not eligible to leave Brazil before he turns 18 but regardless of that, his stock continues to rise.

According to Metro's report, Palmeiras have already rejected PSG's opening offer of €45 million for their price asset on November 11. The Parisians are considering triggering his €60 million release clause.

However, Endrick has set his sights on joining Chelsea, who are also willing to trigger his release clause.

The Brazilian wonderkid is keen on playing in the Premier League, putting Chelsea in a favorable place in the race.

Real Madrid have been long-term admirers of the Brazil U16 international and their recruitment from Brazil has been top-notch in recent years.

They have signed Vinicius Junior, Rodrygo and Reinier from Brazil in the last few years and Endrick could be next in line.

Chelsea and PSG among 4 clubs interested in paying Barcelona superstar's €100 million release clause

PSG, Chelsea, Bayern Munich and Newcastle United are reportedly in a four-way battle to sign Barcelona attacker Ousmane Dembele.

The France international signed a new deal with the Catalan giants at the start of the season after the expiry of his previous deal.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #FCB



Barça president Laporta: “Ousmane is happy and motivated. There will be time to talk about renewals”. Barcelona are already planning for new deal talks with Ousmane Dembélé as current contract expires in 2024.Barça president Laporta: “Ousmane is happy and motivated. There will be time to talk about renewals”. Barcelona are already planning for new deal talks with Ousmane Dembélé as current contract expires in 2024. 🔵🔴 #FCBBarça president Laporta: “Ousmane is happy and motivated. There will be time to talk about renewals”. https://t.co/axO6JGmHm6

He is contracted at Camp Nou until the summer of 2024 but has been consistently linked with an exit.

Dembele has been a key player for the Blaugrana under Xavi Hernandez, having scored five goals and provided seven assists in 20 games this campaign.

Official FIFA World Cup squads for all 32 nations in one place! Click here

Poll : 0 votes