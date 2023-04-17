“I didn’t like the situation I was living in Paris” - On-loan PSG star explains why he left the Ligue 1 club in January

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) goalkeeper Keylor Navas, who is on loan at Nottingham Forest, has opened up on his reason for leaving the Parisian club.

Navas, 36, joined the relegation-battling Premier League side on a six-month loan in January after becoming second choice at PSG. The Costa Rican goalkeeper made just two cup appearances for the Parisians this season with manager Christophe Galtier picking Gianluigi Donnarumma over him.

Navas has now opened up about his decision to leave the Ligue 1 giants to join another club in January. He said (via GOAL):

“I didn’t like the situation I was living in Paris. I wanted to feel that the team wanted me. When you arrive and you are given responsibilities, and the opportunity to help, it pushed me to make this decision."

He added:

“For all footballers, playing is important. Because it’s not just our job, it’s also something we love to do. Being on the pitch is the most enjoyable time in football. And I wanted to find myself in that position again.”

Navas explained that even though he was doing all the hard work off the pitch, he didn't the opportunities at PSG. He said:

“I always felt in good condition to play. When I was in Paris, nobody could tell that I was causing problems, that I was not training, or that I was not working well. On the contrary, I wanted to help; I wanted to train even more and show that I could play. But unfortunately, I didn’t have the opportunity.”

Since joining Nottingham Forest, Navas has made 11 appearances with a 63.3% save rate. He has put in some immense performances but the Tricky Trees still find themselves in the Premier League's relegation zone.

Gianluigi Donnarumma after PSG's exit from UEFA Champions League

Bayern Munich eliminated Paris Saint-Germain from the UEFA Champions League, beating them 3-0 on aggregate in the Round of 16. The Parisian club barely offered any resistance as they bowed out of the competition yet again.

Meanwhile, Gianluigi Donnarumma's former team, AC Milan, beat Tottenham Hotspur to reach the quarter-finals. They also won the Serie A title last season after the Italian goalkeeper left in 2021.

Donnarumma, however, has claimed that he has no regrets. After their loss against Bayern Munich last month, he said (via GOAL):

"I’ve no regrets or doubts on my choice to join Paris Saint-Germain. Never had doubts. Happy for Milan? Yes, but I’m so proud to be at PSG."

Donnarumma, 24, has made 65 appearances for the Parisians, keeping 22 clean sheets.

