“I would find it hard to believe” - Chris Sutton left ‘amazed’ by Mohamed Salah’s comments amidst Liverpool contract dilemma 

Pundit Chris Sutton has opened up on his disbelief that Liverpool are yet to even hold talks with Mohamed Salah regarding a new contract. While the Egyptian superstar has started the new season in a blistering fashion, his future at Anfield has been subject to speculations.

Salah scored once and provided two assists to help Arne Slot's side secure a 3-0 win against Manchester United at Old Trafford on Sunday, September 1. However, the 32-year-old gave the Liverpool fans a major reason for concern after the game.

The 'Egyptian King', who is into the final year of his deal at Anfield, revealed that he is yet to be offered a new deal by the Merseyside giants. Salah said, as quoted by The Guardian:

“To be fair I was coming to the game [as if] it could be the last time [playing at Old Trafford]. Nobody in the club has talked to me about contracts. It is not up to me, it is up to the club.”

The superstar added:

“As you know, it’s my last year in the club. I just want to enjoy it, I don’t want to think about it. I feel I’m free to play football and let’s see what’s going to happen next year.”

Chris Sutton has opened up on the situation, saying that it is hard to believe that Salah is yet to be approached by the Reds regarding a new deal. The pundit told casinoapps.com, as quoted by FourFourTwo:

“If the comments that Mo Salah made about not being offered a new Liverpool contract are true, I would find that pretty amazing. Given what he has done at the club, I would find it hard to believe that Liverpool haven’t offered him a new deal or at least had a conversation about it.”

Sutton added:

“Salah has come back, he looks super hungry, super fit, and he offers Liverpool great quality. It will be interesting how this one with him pans out. Players and clubs can change their mind. I would be staggered if he carries on this level of form and there isn’t some sort of offer from Liverpool. I’m sure there will be.”

Sutton insisted that Liverpool might be hesitant to offer Salah and Virgil van Dijk new long-term deals as they are both above 30. He said:

“Perhaps because Salah and Van Dijk are the wrong side of 30, Liverpool want to be cautious about offering them long terms. Because they are not the kind of club that hand out long contracts.”

Van Dijk's contract also expires next summer.

Meanwhile, Salah has been exceptional for Liverpool since joining the club in 2017 from AS Roma in a reported £34.3 million deal. He has found the back of the net 214 times while producing 92 assists in 352 appearances for the Merseyside giants.

Micah Richards claims Liverpool star could be Premier League's signing of the season

Former Manchester City defender turned pundit Micah Richards has claimed that Liverpool summer signing Federico Chiesa could be one of the best signings of the summer. The Italy international joined the Reds from Juventus in a reported £12.5 million deal which could be a steal, as per Richards.

Richards insisted that Chiesa's versatility and pace make him a big weapon for the Reds. He said on the Rest is Football podcast, via Metro:

"Not only can he play on the left wing, he can play on the right wing, you could play him in a wing back system, you could play him at right back if need be. He’s so versatile, and he’s got electric pace. Having watched Serie A, I think at times the game was a little bit closed. I think in the Premier League because the game is stretched, he’ll have more space."

"We’re judging him recently off international football and playing in Serie A where defenders love to defend and it’s all about the tactics. Over here, it’s more about the passion and the speed and the power. I think it suits (him)."

The former England full-back added:

"He didn’t have a bad season last year. He still got nine goals in the league. Why I think it’s such a great buy is the money they paid for him, which is £12.5million. I think he’s going to be the signing of the transfer window in terms of. … you’re not spending £50 million for him. Two or three seasons ago, he was worth £100 million."

"It’s a great punt from Liverpool. If they can get him fit, if they can get him right then they’ve got a very, very good player."

Chiesa was once regarded as the face of Italian football and a superstar for many years to come. However, his stock has drastically fallen because of his injury problems over the last few years.

The winger has missed 84 games over the last three seasons for Juventus due to injuries. However, he had a relatively injury-free last season, making 37 appearances across competitions and contributing with 10 goals and three assists.

