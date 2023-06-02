"I hope he does well" - Harry Kane sends message to newly appointed Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino

Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane has congratulated Mauricio Pochettino on becoming the new Chelsea manager.

The Blues have lured the Argentine coach to Stamford Bridge on a two-year deal. Pochettino will be making a return to management in the Premier League after previously coaching Spurs.

At the Lilywhites, his stock as a manager rose and he earned plaudits for his development of Kane. The Tottenham striker bagged 169 goals and 30 assists in 242 appearances under Pochettino.

Kane has now praised his former Spurs boss upon his appointment at Chelsea. He said (via football.london):

"Mauricio was an amazing manager for me. Great person, great, great coach. He helped me a lot to get to where I am now. So I’m really appreciative of him. Everyone has their career, everyone has their future."

The Tottenham frontman hopes Pochettino does well with the west London outfit but that they don't have as much success as his side:

"So all I can say is I wish him all the best. I hope he does well – just obviously not as well as us!"

Chelsea have been linked with a move for Kane following Pochettino's appointment. They, Manchester United and Real Madrid are all reportedly in the race for the England skipper. However, reports claim that Kane intends to join only United if he does leave. He has a year left on his contract and netted 32 goals in 49 games this season.

Chelsea departee Joao Felix keen on joining Newcastle United

Joao Felix could stay in the Premier League after leaving Chelsea.

Chelsea manager Pochettino has decided he doesn't want to keep Joao Felix. The Portuguese attacker was on loan at the club from Atletico Madrid, arriving in January.

However, Felix has failed to impress during his short stay at Stamford Bridge, scoring four goals in 20 appearances across competitions. He didn't do enough to convince Pochettino on trying to keep him at the west London club.

According to The Sun, Felix still desires to remain in the Premier League and is enticed by Newcastle United. Eddie Howe's side sealed their place in the Champions League next season with a fourth-placed finish.

Atleti are open to getting the Portuguese forward off their books if his £200,000 per week wages are covered. But it remains to be seen if the Magpies will make their move. Howe can expect a summer transfer war chest from Newcastle's Saudi owners.

