"I just love him, really. He's one of our own" - Thierry Henry on teenage Arsenal star after 5-1 win over Manchester City

Arsenal legend Thierry Henry was full of praise for Myles Lewis-Skelly after the youngster netted his first senior goal in Arsenal’s stunning 5-1 victory over Manchester City. The 18-year-old, playing at left-back, delivered a performance beyond his years, helping the Gunners dominate the reigning champions at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday.

It was a night to remember for Mikel Arteta’s side, who put on a ruthless display against Pep Guardiola’s men.

Expand Tweet

Trending

Martin Odegaard opened the scoring early on (2'), only for Erling Haaland to level the game in the 55th minute. However, Arsenal responded emphatically, with Thomas Partey (56') restoring their lead before Lewis-Skelly curled in a stunning effort (62') to put them in control.

Kai Havertz (76') and Ethan Nwaneri (90+3') later added to City’s misery, sealing a statement victory for the Gunners.

Expand Tweet

Henry, speaking on Sky Sports alongside Jamie Carragher and Micah Richards, couldn’t hide his admiration for Lewis-Skelly, a player who has been fast-tracked into the first team due to Arsenal’s injury crisis. He said (via TBR Football):

"I just love him, really, first and foremost because he is one of our own, as they were singing the whole time in the second half."

"But the way he took the ball, swivelled with his right foot - always controlling the ball with his furthest leg - then he makes everyone believe he might take a shot with his left before going on his right foot."

The Gunners are now six points behind runaway leaders Liverpool. However, the Reds have a game in hand.

Arsenal star Myles Lewis-Skelly mocks Manchester City talisman Erling Haaland

Lewis-Skelly’s celebration caught plenty of attention, as the youngster seemingly copied Haaland’s trademark pose after scoring.

The Norwegian striker has been known to engage in subtle mind games with the Gunners, but this time, the north London outfit had the last laugh.

While some might criticize Lewis-Skelly for his antics, fans at the Emirates fully embraced the moment. Henry, clearly entertained, doubled down on his appreciation. He said:

"I like the goal, and I enjoyed even more the celebration, why not? Why not? He can celebrate, right? Some people copy celebrations."

It was a night the Gunners' supporters will cherish, with Lewis-Skelly and fellow academy graduate Ethan Nwaneri stepping up on the big stage.

The result leaves Arteta's side with plenty of momentum as they continue their title charge, while Manchester City will be left to regroup after a humbling defeat.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback