  • home icon
  • Football
  • Arsenal
  • "I just love him, really. He's one of our own" - Thierry Henry on teenage Arsenal star after 5-1 win over Manchester City

"I just love him, really. He's one of our own" - Thierry Henry on teenage Arsenal star after 5-1 win over Manchester City

By Kunal
Modified Feb 02, 2025 20:12 GMT
AC Milan v Paris Saint-Germain: Group F - UEFA Champions League 2023/24 - Source: Getty
AC Milan v Paris Saint-Germain: Group F - UEFA Champions League 2023/24 - Source: Getty

Arsenal legend Thierry Henry was full of praise for Myles Lewis-Skelly after the youngster netted his first senior goal in Arsenal’s stunning 5-1 victory over Manchester City. The 18-year-old, playing at left-back, delivered a performance beyond his years, helping the Gunners dominate the reigning champions at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday.

It was a night to remember for Mikel Arteta’s side, who put on a ruthless display against Pep Guardiola’s men.

also-read-trending Trending

Martin Odegaard opened the scoring early on (2'), only for Erling Haaland to level the game in the 55th minute. However, Arsenal responded emphatically, with Thomas Partey (56') restoring their lead before Lewis-Skelly curled in a stunning effort (62') to put them in control.

Kai Havertz (76') and Ethan Nwaneri (90+3') later added to City’s misery, sealing a statement victory for the Gunners.

Henry, speaking on Sky Sports alongside Jamie Carragher and Micah Richards, couldn’t hide his admiration for Lewis-Skelly, a player who has been fast-tracked into the first team due to Arsenal’s injury crisis. He said (via TBR Football):

"I just love him, really, first and foremost because he is one of our own, as they were singing the whole time in the second half."
"But the way he took the ball, swivelled with his right foot - always controlling the ball with his furthest leg - then he makes everyone believe he might take a shot with his left before going on his right foot."

The Gunners are now six points behind runaway leaders Liverpool. However, the Reds have a game in hand.

Arsenal star Myles Lewis-Skelly mocks Manchester City talisman Erling Haaland

Lewis-Skelly’s celebration caught plenty of attention, as the youngster seemingly copied Haaland’s trademark pose after scoring.

The Norwegian striker has been known to engage in subtle mind games with the Gunners, but this time, the north London outfit had the last laugh.

While some might criticize Lewis-Skelly for his antics, fans at the Emirates fully embraced the moment. Henry, clearly entertained, doubled down on his appreciation. He said:

"I like the goal, and I enjoyed even more the celebration, why not? Why not? He can celebrate, right? Some people copy celebrations."

It was a night the Gunners' supporters will cherish, with Lewis-Skelly and fellow academy graduate Ethan Nwaneri stepping up on the big stage.

The result leaves Arteta's side with plenty of momentum as they continue their title charge, while Manchester City will be left to regroup after a humbling defeat.

Quick Links

Edited by Arshit Garg
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी